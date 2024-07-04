The battle for Downing Street takes place today, with voters taking the chance to cast their votes and have their say on who they want to represent them in Westminster.

Polling Stations have been set up across the city - some of them in unique spots - so that constituents of the eight seats can vote.

And of course there were plenty of pictures of dogs being shared from outside of polling stations.

Polls are set to close at 10pm and the millions of votes will be counted throughout the night to determine how the country will be run for the coming years.

Check out our pictures from polling stations around Leeds in the gallery below.

Alwoodley A dog waits outside the Polling Station at the Lord Darcy Public House (Barons Bar) on Harrogate Road in Alwoodley | Simon Hulme

A 'ruff' few years The YEP's rugby league reporter Peter Smith shared this picture after casting his vote, writing: "Not sure who Merlin voted for. But when I asked him how the last 5 years have been, he said 'ruff'." | Peter Smith

Rawdon Model Boat Club The Polling Station at the Rawdon Model Boat Club | Simon Hulme

Holbeck Working Men's Club Holbeck Working Men's Club is putting the pint pouring to one side today to act as a polling station | Simon Hulme

Brudenell Social Club One of the city's most famous venues, the Brudenell, is also a spot where voters can have their say. | Simon Hulme