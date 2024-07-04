11 pictures from polling stations across Leeds as city votes in historic General Election

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Jul 2024, 17:02 BST

The city of Leeds has been out to register their votes today in the 2014 General Election.

The battle for Downing Street takes place today, with voters taking the chance to cast their votes and have their say on who they want to represent them in Westminster.

Polling Stations have been set up across the city - some of them in unique spots - so that constituents of the eight seats can vote.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

And of course there were plenty of pictures of dogs being shared from outside of polling stations.

Polls are set to close at 10pm and the millions of votes will be counted throughout the night to determine how the country will be run for the coming years.

Check out our pictures from polling stations around Leeds in the gallery below.

A dog waits outside the Polling Station at the Lord Darcy Public House (Barons Bar) on Harrogate Road in Alwoodley

1. Alwoodley

A dog waits outside the Polling Station at the Lord Darcy Public House (Barons Bar) on Harrogate Road in Alwoodley | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The YEP's rugby league reporter Peter Smith shared this picture after casting his vote, writing: "Not sure who Merlin voted for. But when I asked him how the last 5 years have been, he said 'ruff'."

2. A 'ruff' few years

The YEP's rugby league reporter Peter Smith shared this picture after casting his vote, writing: "Not sure who Merlin voted for. But when I asked him how the last 5 years have been, he said 'ruff'." | Peter Smith

Photo Sales
The Polling Station at the Rawdon Model Boat Club

3. Rawdon Model Boat Club

The Polling Station at the Rawdon Model Boat Club | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Holbeck Working Men's Club is putting the pint pouring to one side today to act as a polling station

4. Holbeck Working Men's Club

Holbeck Working Men's Club is putting the pint pouring to one side today to act as a polling station | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
One of the city's most famous venues, the Brudenell, is also a spot where voters can have their say.

5. Brudenell Social Club

One of the city's most famous venues, the Brudenell, is also a spot where voters can have their say. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
As ever there have been plenty of pictures of dogs outside of polling stations being shared.

6. Dogs at polling stations

As ever there have been plenty of pictures of dogs outside of polling stations being shared. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Polling stationsLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.