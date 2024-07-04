General Election Leeds: Live updates as residents head to the polls ahead of historic vote
It's 7am on Thursday, July 4 and that means polls are officially open in the 2024 general election.
Voters will head to polling stations across the United Kingdom to cast their ballots before they close at 10pm tonight.
Once the polls shut, the official count will begin and people in Leeds are expected to have to wait until at least 3.30am for the first constituency to declare.
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter James Connolly will be live from the count later this evening but until then you’ve got me.
General Election 2024: Live in Leeds
Boundary changes across Leeds explained
Leeds electoral map looks quite different to how it did when voters last went to the polls, with brand new constituencies formed from old seats - and some eradicated entirely.
The shake-up comes after a boundary review in 2023, which aimed to make sure each constituency had a similar population while respecting “local ties between areas”.
As part of the latest review, constituencies had to have within five per cent of the ‘electoral quota’ of 73,393.
Here are all the changes that you need to know about.
It's time to vote
