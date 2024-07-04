Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The polls are now open across Leeds as dawn breaks on a potentially historic day.

It's 7am on Thursday, July 4 and that means polls are officially open in the 2024 general election.

Voters will head to polling stations across the United Kingdom to cast their ballots before they close at 10pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the polls shut, the official count will begin and people in Leeds are expected to have to wait until at least 3.30am for the first constituency to declare.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter James Connolly will be live from the count later this evening but until then you’ve got me.

Follow our live blog below and refresh for all the latest news...