A 27-storey apartment block in Leeds will add to the city’s growing skyline after councillors agreed to planning permission.

Drum Property Group can go ahead with plans for 391 flats at a site on Springwell Road in Holbeck.

The project will see Evolution House, an existing office block, demolished to make way for the development of mainly one and two-bed homes.

Leeds City Council’s South and West plans panel gave approval at a meeting on Thursday (April 3).

Panel member Penny Stables, Leeds Green Party leader and Wetherby councillor, said she was disappointed the project did not include solar panels.

She said: “Not only does it reduce carbon emissions, but also the bills for those living in this property.”

Councillors were told the scheme would be part of a cluster of tall buildings in the former industrial area.

They include a planned 30-storey block of 345 flats at nearby Cartwright House, given planning consent in July 2023.

A report to the panel said: “As historical industries have ceased in the locality, many nearby sites have been cleared and benefit from planning consents for large, new mixed uses which are predominantly residential development.”

Councillors were told that under city planning policy, 20 per cent of the 391 flats – some 79 homes – should be classed as Affordable Private Rent (APR).

But that was not deemed financial viable and the developer was offering just eight APR flats, rented at 80 per cent of market rate.

A clause in the planning permission meant that at a later date, any excess profit on the scheme could be split 50-50 with the council to help fund affordable homes.

Separate contributions totalling almost £52,000 would be made by the developer towards traffic and green space improvements.

The panel’s decision means the project is delegated to the city’s chief planning officer for approval, subject to conditions.