A long-standing office building on Cardigan Road in Leeds could be converted into 12 flats under new plans submitted to the city council.

Escher House, a red-brick Gothic-style property at 116 Cardigan Road, sits within the Headingley Conservation Area and has served as office space for more than 50 years.

116 Cardigan Road could be turned into 12 new flats.

If approved, the scheme would create ten one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments across the entire three-storey building.

In a supporting letter, the applicant said the change would “replace all pedestrian, cycle and vehicular movements associated with the site’s former use as an office”.

It adds: “The site is situated just a 3-minute walk from Burley Park railway station... Victoria Road bus stop is located directly outside the site.”

“The apartments will have ample parking provision... Due to the sustainable nature of the location residents will have access to both the local bus and rail network.”

Zerum also says the move would support the long-term character of the area: “The proposal supports the long-term sustainability of the Conservation Area by returning a former residential villa back into residential use.”

A decision on the plans is expected by early August, with any comments on the proposal to be submitted by Friday, July 11, 2025.