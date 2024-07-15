13 pictures as Leeds Victorian Bear Pit in Headingley set to reopen after restoration

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

Leeds’ famed Victorian Bear Pit is finally set to reopen following restoration works.

The bear pit in Cardigan Road in Headingley, Leeds, was once part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens.

The gardens first opened in 1840, but various factors led to its closure just 18 years later. Charging for entry and not being open on Sundays meant that people either couldn’t afford to come or were too busy working during the week, and so not enough money was generated to keep it going.

It was eventually sold off and transformed into Cardigan Road as we know it today.

Leeds Civic Trust bought the listed structure in 1966 and over the years have explored ways to redevelop it, including as a performance space or offices. It was only recently they had enough money to make it accessible and allow people in to appreciate its history.

With the historical landmark now set to reopen to the public once more, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme got given an exclusive look around...

The bear pit on Cardigan Road in Headingley, Leeds, was once part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens.

1. Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds

| Simon Hulme

Chairman of Leeds Civic Trust Martin Hamilton pictured.

2. Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds

Chairman of Leeds Civic Trust Martin Hamilton pictured. | Simon Hulme

The attraction was open for less than a decade due to financial problems, with the pit, which once housed a brown bear, becoming neglected and overgrown.

3. Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds

| Simon Hulme

Restoration works started in March and during excavations, the Trust said a plaque has been uncovered in the tunnel.

4. Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds

| Simon Hulme

Headingley's brown bear would have been viewed from the two turrets above the pit.

5. Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds

| Simon Hulme

Visitors climbed spiral stairs up to a viewing platform.

6. Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds

| Simon Hulme

