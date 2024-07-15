The bear pit in Cardigan Road in Headingley, Leeds, was once part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens.
The gardens first opened in 1840, but various factors led to its closure just 18 years later. Charging for entry and not being open on Sundays meant that people either couldn’t afford to come or were too busy working during the week, and so not enough money was generated to keep it going.
It was eventually sold off and transformed into Cardigan Road as we know it today.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Leeds Civic Trust bought the listed structure in 1966 and over the years have explored ways to redevelop it, including as a performance space or offices. It was only recently they had enough money to make it accessible and allow people in to appreciate its history.
With the historical landmark now set to reopen to the public once more, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme got given an exclusive look around...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.