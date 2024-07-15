The bear pit in Cardigan Road in Headingley, Leeds, was once part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens.

The gardens first opened in 1840, but various factors led to its closure just 18 years later. Charging for entry and not being open on Sundays meant that people either couldn’t afford to come or were too busy working during the week, and so not enough money was generated to keep it going.

It was eventually sold off and transformed into Cardigan Road as we know it today.

Leeds Civic Trust bought the listed structure in 1966 and over the years have explored ways to redevelop it, including as a performance space or offices. It was only recently they had enough money to make it accessible and allow people in to appreciate its history.

With the historical landmark now set to reopen to the public once more, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme got given an exclusive look around...

1 . Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds The bear pit on Cardigan Road in Headingley, Leeds, was once part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds Chairman of Leeds Civic Trust Martin Hamilton pictured. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds The attraction was open for less than a decade due to financial problems, with the pit, which once housed a brown bear, becoming neglected and overgrown. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds Restoration works started in March and during excavations, the Trust said a plaque has been uncovered in the tunnel. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Headingley Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Leeds Headingley's brown bear would have been viewed from the two turrets above the pit. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales