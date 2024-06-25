Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer has submitted plans to convert a former Post Office and chapel in north Leeds into new homes.

In Change of Use and Listed Building applications, submitted simultaneously to Leeds City Council on June 4, Mr Aktar Din of WPD Developments Ltd proposes to convert and add a single storey extension and a loft conversion to form three separate homes with separate courtyard patio areas and parking areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Post Office and Chapel on The Avenue in Harewood could be converted into three new homes. | WPD Developments Ltd

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Din writes that the proposed layout seeks to “make valuable use” of the former dilapidated Post Office and chapel, which has stood empty for at least six years now.

The proposed site comprises two main buildings, originally built as a house with a later service wing, built in the late mid-18th century.

In the late 19th century, the ground floor of the service wing was converted to a Post Office. And in the 1950s or 1960s, it was partially converted into a chapel in either with associated changes to floor plans, access and internal fixtures and fittings.

In a heritage statement, Humble Heritage said about the property: “Mid-late 18th century houses with rear offshoots, extensions and yards are an important part of the character and appearance of the Harewood Conservation Area and so the site positively contributes to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, poor quality and utility later changes such as the timber cladding to the rear outbuilding and the corrugated sheet roofing can detract from, or at least not positively contribute to, the area.

“There is a strong group value between number 89 and 90 The Avenue given their close historical and physical relationship.

“The assessment of heritage impact in this report finds that the site is capable of change providing that this is in line with the continuing evolution and development of it and its rear offshoots and extensions.”