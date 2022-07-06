Councillor Andrew Carter said it was time for “the Conservative Party and the country to move on” from Mr Johnson, adding “we can’t go on like this”.

The Prime Minister’s position appears precarious, after a string of frontbench resignations over the previous 24 hours.

Councillor Andrew Carter, Leader of the Leeds Conservative Group.

It follows a number of recent Downing Street scandals, including lockdown parties at Number 10 and Mr Johnson’s handling of sexual assault allegations against his former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Councillor Carter, who is the Leader of the Opposition on Leeds City Council, said: “To be frank, the conduct of the Prime Minister, over the past few weeks in particular, has been more than enough for anybody.

“Whilst Boris Johnson can claim some big successes, not least Brexit, the commitment to levelling up, the managing of Covid and the Ukraine crisis, what’s happened recently is completely unacceptable.”

Councillor Carter had backed Mr Johnson as Prime Minister when he succeeded Theresa May in 2019, suggesting then that people may be “pleasantly surprised” by the former London mayor.

But on Wednesday afternoon he offered his backing to Pudsey, Horsforth & Aireborough MP Stuart Andrew, who hours earlier had resigned as the government’s housing minister.

In his resignation letter, Mr Andrew said he felt he had “no other choice” but to stand down.

Councillor Carter said: “Stuart has been a good friend of mine for many years. He’s an honourable man and a hard-working MP.

“If I’d been in his position I’d have done precisely the same.

“Enough is enough. It’s time for the Conservative Party and the country to move on. We can’t go on like this.”