More should be done to celebrate Leeds’ link to its German twin city, campaigners have argued.

Since 1969, Leeds and Dortmund have shared a special relationship, with numerous exchange trips and events over the years.

The beloved Barrel Man statue outside the St Johns Centre was a gift from the German city in 1980 as a symbol of friendship.

But according to a pro-Europe campaign group, it is “a bit embarrassing” when Leeds’ Dortmund Square is compared with its German equivalent, Platz von Leeds in Dortmund.

They said that the Platz von Leeds has street signs, whereas Dortmund Square does not. The German square also boasts coats of arms displayed prominently on the facade of one of its buildings.

The group has called on Leeds City Council to make more of an effort to celebrate Dortmund Square, beginning with the installation of street signs.

The authority said in response to concerns that it is continuing to work closely with its German counterparts, but work has been “affected by the financial challenge”.

Peter Packham, Chair of Leeds for Europe, said: “What Dortmund has done with ‘Leeds Square’ highlights their delight at being twinned with our city.

“By contrast, it makes what little we have done with Dortmund Square a bit embarrassing, really.”

Mr Packham succeeded Richard Wilson as Chair of Leeds for Europe at its recent annual meeting.

He continued: “Many other local authorities have in recent years neglected twinning arrangements built up with other parts of Europe over decades to try to cut costs. That is not true of Leeds.

“We can take great pride in how our local council has maintained and built upon those valuable relationships with Dortmund and elsewhere.

“But that makes it all the more surprising that Dortmund Square looks so neglected when compared with what they have done with Platz von Leeds in Dortmund.”

Amongst the civic groups that seek to further those relationships is the Dortmund Anglo-German Society. It is chaired by Geoff Tranter, who is originally from Leeds but has lived in Germany for many years.

Mr Tranter said: “Dortmund is proud of its links with Leeds and all the relationships we have created and built upon together over the years. It would be lovely to see that reflected and celebrated more clearly with signs similar to those that can be found in Leeds Square in Dortmund.”

Mr Tranter joined members of Leeds for Europe for an inaugural walk when it launched its leedseurowalks.co.uk website in July 2023. It lists a number of Europe-themed walking tours, with one of them incorporating Dortmund Square.

Leeds for Europe has previously called for the council to fly the Flag of Europe above public buildings - following examples set by other Remain-voting cities such as London, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The friendship between Leeds and Dortmund dates back to 1969 and is highly valued.

“Many people will recognise the statue known as the Barrel Man on Dortmund Square, which was created by a German sculptor and given as a gift to celebrate ten years of partnership between Leeds and Dortmund.

“As twin cities we cooperate around key city challenges, such as climate change, economic development and health and well-being.

“We work closely together on a number of initiatives every year, but like much of the council’s work this has also been affected by the financial challenge.

“Throughout 2024 we worked regularly with the Anglo-German society for a series of online cultural events involving older people, and joint LGBT+ choir exchanges between Leeds’s Gay Abandon choir and an LGBT+ choir there.

“We also welcomed young people from Dortmund as part of their ongoing exchange with young people in Harehills.

“Most recently, we have promoted a series of free German language sessions developed by the Anglo German Society and a Dortmund language school, where over 170 people have expressed an interest.

“These are just examples of how we’ve been working together with Dortmund over the last couple of years and we are looking forward to developing more opportunities in 2025 and beyond.”