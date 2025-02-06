Leeds residents are being offered the chance to learn German in a scheme being offered by our twin city, Dortmund.

The Anglo-German Society in Dortmund has cooperated with the Park Akademie language school in organising two short German courses for citizens in their twin city Leeds.

One course is for real beginners, while the second course is for people who learned the language in the past and would now like to have a short practice course to refresh their skills.

The courses start in March, and will focus on speaking and communicating to give you the confidence to approach people when you are in Germany.

The emphasis will be on basic everyday situations that you will normally find yourself in when in Germany, such as how to make contact, how to exchange personal information and how to ask questions.

The Dortmund Drayman is part of the furniture in Leeds city centre.

And, because this is being organised by Dortmund – Leeds’s longstanding twin city – you will also learn a lot about the city and the people here.

Each course consists of twelve ninety-minute lessons, once a week, with each lesson concentrating on a typical situation you may easily encounter when visiting Dortmund or any other German city.

The courses will take place online via ZOOM, with no more than twelve people in the course. All materials will be provided by the teacher.

To take part you should have some experience of video conference meetings and have a reliable online connection. And, to complete the course successfully, you should take part in all twelve lessons.

For more information and to register, contact Geoff Tranter at the Anglo-German Society, Dortmund by emailing [email protected].

This project - titled “Twinning encounters with the city of Leeds - German as a foreign language” - is supported by funding from the State of North Rhine-Westphalia in which Dortmund is located.

Leeds and Dortmund have been partners for over 50 years. The twinning partnership dates back to the period after the Second World War when cities across Europe started twinning to promote peace and understanding between communities across Europe.

In 2021, following the end of the Brexit transition period, the two cities reaffirmed their commitment to the partnership with the resigning of an updated Memorandum of Understanding.

Recent areas of cooperation include youth exchanges, education, culture, digital technology and economic development.