Members will be asked to approve the plans for the new rail station between Morley and Cottingley on the Transpennine route at a Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee meeting on Thursday (25 November).

The scheme is being delivered in partnership by the Combined Authority, Leeds City Council, Munroe K and Network Rail.

An artist's impression of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s planned £26.5 million new rail station at White Rose, Leeds.

Alongside proposals for a new accessible station next to the White Rose Office Park, the scheme also includes better walking and cycling routes between Cottingley, Churwell and Millshaw, as well as the White Rose Shopping Centre and the bus interchange.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee and leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership on plans for the new White Rose Rail Station, which will improve transport links and act as a catalyst for local regeneration, housing growth, economic activity and jobs.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to invest in a modern, accessible transport network, which supports economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to improving public transport, connecting more people with opportunities and helping tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“That is why I am delighted to see the final plans for the new White Rose Rail Station go before members of the Combined Authority’s Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee.”

Committee members will also be asked to consider recommendations to progress three other transport schemes to the next stage of development, including:

A £10.9m scheme to enable more people to travel on foot and by bike between Ovenden in north Halifax and the town centre, with 4kms of new cycle lanes, pavement improvements and traffic calming measures.

A £9.2m scheme to improve journeys made by bus and on foot between Park ward in west Halifax and the town centre, with new pedestrian crossings, traffic calming and parking restrictions, and bus priority measures at key junctions.

A £2.7m scheme to increase car parking at Outwood Rail Station to enable more people to travel by train.

The two Halifax schemes will be delivered through the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at providing a viable alternative to car journeys.

The Outwood Rail Park and Ride scheme is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the West Yorkshire Plus York Transport Fund - a £1 billion package of investment.