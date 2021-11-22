Leeds Rhino Kevin Sinfield set off on his charity run in support of Rob Burrow today. Photo: Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield set out on his mission to run 101 miles in 24 hours earlier today, following a route that will take him from the home of rugby union club Leicester Tigers to Headingley rugby stadium.

The final section of the run is due to start in Belle Isle at 6.40am on Tuesday 23 November and will see Kevin travelling into Leeds city centre via Armouries Way and Bridge End before heading up Briggate and part of the Headrow.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. Photo PA/Wire

He will then continue along Albion Street towards a mural on Woodhouse Lane dedicated to Rhinos hero Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

From there, Kevin will battle up past Hyde Park Corner bound for arrival at Headingley just after 8am.

People can show their support in person tomorrow by cheering Kevin onto the Rhinos’ pitch at Headingley, where the gates will be open from 7am.

Admission to the grand finale event at Headingley is free, with seating available in the rugby stadium’s North Stand.

BBC Breakfast will be coming live from the ground, while collectors will be on hand to take donations from people wanting to contribute to the fundraising.

Funds created by the event will be split between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, which recently launched an appeal to raise money to build a new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in the city.

Councillor Asghar Khan, Lord Mayor of Leeds, said:

“I have chosen to support the Leeds Hospitals Charity during my mayoral year as I am aware of all the vital work they do to make life easier for all patients and also for over 20,000 staff working across our local NHS hospitals.

“I am delighted to hear that Kevin has chosen the charity as one of the beneficiaries from his challenge – I’m sure everyone involved will be willing him on and wishing him all the very best as he tackles those final, tiring miles through the city en route to Headingley tomorrow.”

To make an online donation, go to the Kevin Sinfield's Extra Mile Challenge webpage.

People can also donate £3 by texting the word Kevin to 70143.

Full details of the route Kevin will follow through Leeds are available from the Rhinos website.