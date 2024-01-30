Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 88 new homes are being built for Leeds City Council across a number of brownfield sites in Seacroft and the Ambertons area of Gipton.

In Seacroft, 25 one-bedroom apartments and eight two and three-bedroom houses are taking shape on land at the corner of Brooklands Avenue and Seacroft Crescent.

In Gipton, 55 properties – including two, three and four-bedroom houses and one-bedroom bungalows – are being built on Amberton Terrace, Amberton Crescent, Amberton Street and Montagu Avenue.

The work is due to be completed by Wates Construction before the end of 2025 and all of the properties will be made available as council housing at affordable rents.

The homes are being equipped with air source heat pumps rather than gas boilers to meet energy efficient specifications and have been designed to facilitate the installation of mobility-friendly features such as through-floor lifts.

The council is meeting most of the cost of building the new homes, with additional support coming from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

Brownfield is a planning term for land which has been developed at some point in the past but is now unused.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We want Leeds to be a national standard-bearer for regeneration and inclusive growth, with thriving communities that offer opportunities for all and a real sense of belonging.

“Delivering the kind of housing that people need is therefore a priority for us, so it’s fantastic news that construction has begun on these properties in Seacroft and Gipton.

“The involvement of both the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Wates also underlines the way in which partnership working can help us bring about positive changes that make our city an even better place to live.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Having a safe and secure place to call home should be a fundamental right of everyone, which is why we’re putting new housing at the heart of our mission to build a happy West Yorkshire.