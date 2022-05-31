WH Smith is proposing to designate an area of its existing shop at the railway station to sell beers, wines and spirits, which could only be consumed away from the premises.

The application, submitted to Wakefield Council, is due be discussed at a licensing sub-committee meeting next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WH Smith is seeking permission to sell alcohol at its shop in Wakefield Westgate station. Picture: Simon Hulme

The proposal has not been welcomed by ward councillor Betty Rhodes, who has lodged an objection.

She said: "I believe it will encourage outside activity and noise which will have an impact on the surrounding residential premises.

"It will encourage outside consumption and gatherings that will give train users a perception of unease and concerns about entering and leaving the station.

"Personal safety around this area could be a potential concern both on site and for the public going to their homes from the city centre.

"For these reasons, I can't support this application."

WH Smith wants permission to sell alcohol from 6am to 10pm daily.

It has said that CCTV is already installed in the shop and staff will be trained to challenge anyone who looks under the age of 25.

Bottled spirits will also be placed behind the counter.

Also in news: Leeds man to launch alcohol delivery service from living room

Unlike many of Yorkshire's busy stations, Wakefield Westgate has no pub or bar on site and no shop selling alcohol.

Rail operator Northern initially objected to the former Mallard cafe at Moorthorpe Railway Station being turned back into a pub last year, raising concerns over anti-social behaviour and drunken passengers. It later withdrew its objections.