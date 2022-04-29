Leeds man to launch delivery service from living room after council gives green light

Josh Miller submitted plans to Leeds council to start delivering from his home on Queenswood Drive, Kirkstall to people's front doors.

However, neighbours had submitted their concerns about the level of noise the business could generate - with suggested operating hours between 9pm and 3am.

They lobbied against the plans, amid fears about clinking bottles and slamming car doors keeping them up at night.

Councillors sitting on the council’s licensing sub committee have now agreed to Josh's plans, but set out a number of strict guidelines for him to follow.

No car radio should be used by drivers, the side patio door of the home is to be used for dispatch and the delivery vehicle should have a boot with automated soft-close mechanism, councillors said.

Mr Miller, who plans to run the service between 9pm and 3am, has pledged to keep noise to a minimum.

Councillors were told Mr Miller had previously worked as a Hermes delivery drive and had received no complaints from neighbours about noise as he came and went from home.

Kirkstall councillor John Illingworth (Labour & Co-operative), who was one of eight objectors to the licence, suggested it would be “impossible” to run the business quietly.

He previously told the decision hearing: “Late night parties are the bane of local authority life in the Kirkstall, Headingley and Hyde Park areas of the city.

“There are complaints about frequent disturbances, noise and car doors slamming.

“It’s simply not the case that this is a noisy location. It is by day, but at night it’s tolerably quiet.”