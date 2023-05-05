A third of Leeds City Council’s 99 seats – one in each of the 33 wards across the city – are being contested this year. The candidate who receives the most votes in each ward will be elected to serve an initial four-year term on the council.

The outcome of the elections will be crucial in defining the council’s political makeup for the next 12 months. Labour is the current ruling party, as it holds 56 of the 99 seats. The rest are held by the opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Morley Borough Independents, Green Party, Garforth and Swillington Independents and the SDP.