Local elections 2023: Leeds council election results and live updates as votes counted and winners declared
Voters in Leeds have had their say in the 2023 local council elections, with the winners each ward due to be announced throughout the day.
The polls closed at 10pm on Thursday night after the first local elections in England since new rules were introduced requiring everyone voting in person to produce photographic ID. While some councils held their counts overnight and have declared their results, Leeds City Council’s count begins at 10am on Friday.
A third of the council’s 99 seats are being contested this year – that’s one seat in each of the council’s 33 wards. The candidates elected will serve their respective wards for a four-year term.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates from the count at the First Direct Arena, including the results as they are announced.
First pictures from the count
Our reporter Charles Gray is at the First Direct Arena where the count is now under way. He’s shared these pictures:
The three town councils where votes were cast
Voters in some parts of Leeds were choosing candidates for both the city council and their local town councils yesterday. Elections have been held for the town councils serving Otley, Morley and Horsforth, with the results of those votes also due to be declared this afternoon.
When are results likely to be declared?
The count is taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds from 10am. Counts for 20 of the wards will take place between 10am and 1pm, with the votes cast in the remaining 13 wards to be counted from 2pm onwards.
Based on previous years, the first results are likely to be declared between 11.30am and noon. The final results are expected by 5pm.
Who’s in the running this year?
A third of Leeds City Council’s 99 seats – one in each of the 33 wards across the city – are being contested this year. The candidate who receives the most votes in each ward will be elected to serve an initial four-year term on the council.
The outcome of the elections will be crucial in defining the council’s political makeup for the next 12 months. Labour is the current ruling party, as it holds 56 of the 99 seats. The rest are held by the opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Morley Borough Independents, Green Party, Garforth and Swillington Independents and the SDP.