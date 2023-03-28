Leeds local elections 2023: Councillor's fears for polling station staff as voters required to produce ID
Leeds City Council’s deputy leader has said she is worried about the safety of polling station staff at the upcoming local elections.
Coun Debra Coupar said she feared some people could become “aggressive” towards staff if voters are turned away for not having the required ID. It comes after a report published last week revealed how West Yorkshire Police are preparing for “potential unrest” at polling stations across the city on May 4.
This year’s local elections will be the first in the UK where voters need to produce valid ID, unless they are taking part in the process by post. Coun Coupar said that while the city council has done as much as it can to make people aware of the new law, conflict may still arise at the ballot boxes on the day.
Speaking at a strategy and resources scrutiny board, where the subject was discussed, she said: “We’re in the best position we can be for ID to be brought in. I have some concerns about how it will actually work on the day and I have concerns about the safety of staff in the polling stations, should anything occur. If somebody gets turned away and they become aggressive towards the staff – that could happen. We’ve done everything we can in terms of raising awareness. When polling cards go out, it will say very clearly that you’ll need ID.”
Voters without a driving licence, passport or other accepted form of identification can still apply for a voter authority certificate from the Electoral Commission.
The new law has been attacked by critics as unnecessary and unfair on young voters and people from poorer communities, who are less likely to have a driving licence or a passport. The Government, however, insists the change will crack down on voter fraud.
According to the Electoral Commission, there were 317 alleged cases of voter fraud investigated by the police in 2021, although nearly two thirds of those resulted in no further action. Just four cases went to court.
Council officer Susanna Benton told the meeting that polling station staff would receive specialist training from health and safety experts, to ensure they feel “prepared and supported” for May 4. Coun Coupar said she had pleaded with the Government to delay the introduction of voter ID, to allow more time for it to be implemented, but that the request “fell on deaf ears”. She added, however, that Leeds was better prepared than other local authorities, some of whom she said were “struggling” with the new rules.