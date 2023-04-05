Leeds Council local elections 2023: Every candidate standing across city from Adel and Wharfedale to Wetherby
The names of all the local election candidates standing in Leeds this year have been published.
Voters across the city will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to elect a councillor to represent their local area. A third of Leeds City Council’s 99 seats – one in each of the 33 wards across the city – are being contested. The candidate who receives the most votes in each ward will be elected to serve an initial four-year term on the council.
The outcome of the elections will be crucial in defining the council’s political makeup for the next 12 months. Labour is the current ruling party, as it holds 56 of the 99 seats. The rest are held by the opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Morley Borough Independents, Green Party, Garforth and Swillington Independents and the SDP.
The names of all the candidates standing across the city are listed by ward below.
Adel and Wharfedale
Steve Clapcote – Labour and Co-operative Party
Billy Flynn – Conservative Party
Fiona Sarah Heather Love – Green Party
Sharon Margaret Slinger – Liberal Democrats
Alwoodley
Lyn Jean Buckley – Conservative Party
Howard Graham Dews – Yorkshire Party
Jackie Ellis – Labour Party
Louise Mary Jennings – Green Party
Jonathan Jared Levy – Liberal Democrats
Ardsley and Robin Hood
Stephen Holroyd-Case – Labour and Co-operative Party
Tom Leadley – Liberal Democrats
Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative Party
Daniel Paul Whetstone – Social Democratic Party
Leon Zadok – Green Party
Armley
Lou Cunningham – Green Party
Tamas Kovacs – Conservative Party
Edana Niamh McDonald – Yorkshire Party
Jim Muller – Independent
Andy Parnham – Labour Party
Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats
Beeston and Holbeck
Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats
Muhammad Azeem – Conservative Party
Katherine Alice Gwyther – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Nigel Perry – Social Democratic Party
Mariana Polucciu – Green Party
Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour Party
Bramley and Stanningley
Elizabeth Anne Bee – Liberal Democrats
Adam Daniel Cook – Conservative Party
Tom Hinchcliffe – Labour Party
Richard David Riley – Social Democratic Party
Keith Duncan Whittaker – Green Party
Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
Taiwo Funmilayo Adeyemi – Conservative Party
Richard Chaves-Sanderson – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats
Nkele Charmaine Manaka – Labour Party
Rebwar Raouf Sharazur – Green Party
Paul Anthony Whetstone – Social Democratic Party
Calverley and Farsley
Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ellen Graham – Green Party
Rob Lees – Yorkshire Party
Stuart McLeod – Liberal Democrats
Jas Singh – Conservative Party
Chapel Allerton
Safaraz Ahad – Conservative Party
Aqila Choudhry – Liberal Democrats
Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism
Jane Alice Dowson – Labour and Co-operative Party
Bobak Walker – Green Party
Sasha Samantha Holdsworth Watson – Social Democratic Party
Cross Gates and Whinmoor
Patricia Cooper – Liberal Democrats
Martin Francis Hemingway – Green Party
John Kennedy – Conservative Party
Jess Lennox – Labour Party
Mark Nicholson – Independent
Farnley and Wortley
Natalia Justyna Armitage – Conservative Party
Jack Michael Bellfield – Social Democratic Party
Christine Mavis Golton – Liberal Democrats
Bev Lockwood – Independent
Adrian McCluskey – Labour Party
Mark Terence Rollinson – Green Party
Andrea Whitehead – Reform UK
Garforth and Swillington Independents
Stephen Paul Beer – Green Party
Peter James Bentley – Conservative Party
Jake Knox – Liberal Democrats
Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth and Swillington Independents Party
Luke Anthony Morrow – Labour Party
Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr – Independent
Gipton and Harehills
Asghar Ali – Labour Party
Mothin Mohammed Ali – Green Party
Iain Alaistair Dalton – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Robert David Winston Harris – Conservative Party
Mark John Twitchett – Liberal Democrats
Guiseley and Rawdon
Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party
Oliver Roland Edwards – Labour and Co-operative Party
Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats
Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservative Party
Lucy Katherine Wheeler – Green Party
Harewood
Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats
Claire Anne Evans – Green Party
Oliver Gill – Labour Party
Ryan Stephenson – Conservative Party
Headingley and Hyde Park
Brandon John Ashford – Liberal Democrats
Tim Goodall – Green Party
Anthony Joseph Greaux – Independent
Abdul Hannan – Labour Party
Florian Oscar Alice Hynam – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservative Party
Molly Tindle – Northern Independence Party
Horsforth
Ian Cowling – Yorkshire Party
Raymond Wyn Jones – Labour Party
Ian William Shaw – Green Party
Jackie Shemilt – Conservative Party
James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats
Hunslet and Riverside
Oisín Conor Duncan – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Thomas Peter Fisher – Social Democratic Party
Mohammed Omar Mushtaq – Green Party
Owen Scott Rutherford – Conservative Party
Benedict Luke Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats
Paul Ian Wray – Labour and Co-operative Party
Killingbeck and Seacroft
David Alan Anthoney – Green Party
Bradley Kenneth Chandler – Conservative Party
Katie Dye – Labour Party
John Otley – Liberal Democrats
Kippax and Methley
Alan Terry Martin – Green Party
Lesley Ann McIntee – Liberal Democrats
Michael Thomas Millar – Labour Party
Connor Joseph Paul Mulhall – Conservative Party
Kirkstall
Adam James Belcher – Liberal Democrats
Reiss Lewis Capitano – Conservative Party
Stuart William Long – no party listed on Leeds City Council website
Andy Rontree – Labour Party
Victoria Helen Smith – Green Party
Little London and Woodhouse
Katherine Mary Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats
Anthony Joseph Bracuti – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Nick Lalvani – Green Party
Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour Party
Muhammad Sajjad Raja – Conservative Party
Middleton Park
Samson Roberts Adeyemi – Conservative Party
Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Green Party
Jude Patrick Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats
Joelle Darnelle Donaldson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Emma Louise Pogson-Golden – Social Democratic Party
Lauren Alice Summers – Labour and Co-operative Party
Moortown
Lee Anthony Farmer – Conservative Party
Rachel Hartshorne – Green Party
Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative Party
David William Stephens – Yorkshire Party
George Sykes – Liberal Democrats
Morley North
Richard Thomas Cowles – Social Democratic Party
Patrick Gerard Davey – Labour and Co-operative Party
Dom Eatwell – Conservative Party
Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents
Rebecca Sofia Kellett – Green Party
Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK
James Trueman – Liberal Democrats
Morley South
Mihai Marcelin Barticel – Liberal Democrats
Chris Bell – Green Party
Bailey Jacob Statton Bradley – Labour Party
Charles Henry Jack George – Conservative Party
Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents
Andrew Alexander Martin – Social Democratic Party
Otley and Yeadon
Mick Bradley – Green Party
Claire Jane Buxton – Yorkshire Party
Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats
Stewart Peter Harper – Conservative Party
Ian Joseph McCargo – Labour Party
Elliot Edwards Nathan – Breakthrough Party
Pudsey
Riaz Ahmed – Labour Party
Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats
Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Green Party
Tom Kelly – Reform UK
Trish Smith – Conservative Party
Rothwell
Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats
James Louis Driver – Labour and Co-operative Party
Babatunde Abiodun Gbolade – Conservative Party
Sean Francis McDonald – Yorkshire Party
Tim Moorsom – Green Party
Sarah Jane Wellbourne – Social Democratic Party
Roundhay
Shazar Ahad – Conservative Party
Jordan Daniel Bowden – Labour and Co-operative Party
Paul Charles Ellis – Green Party
Darren Finlay – Liberal Democrats
Temple Newsam
Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats
Nicole Louise Sharpe – Labour Party
Cormac John Trigg – Conservative Party
Geraldine Mary Turver – Green Party
Wendy Vivienne Whetstone – Social Democratic Party
Weetwood
Angelo Basu – Conservative Party
Christopher Mark Foren – Green Party
Jools Heselwood – Labour and Co-operative Party
Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats
Rob Walker – Social Democratic Party
Wetherby
Lucy Kathleen Nuttgens – Labour and Co-operative Party
James Andrew Prince – Liberal Democrats
Linda Judith Richards – Conservative Party
Penny Stables – Green Party