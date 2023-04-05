News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Council local elections 2023: Every candidate standing across city from Adel and Wharfedale to Wetherby

The names of all the local election candidates standing in Leeds this year have been published.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 5 min read

Voters across the city will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to elect a councillor to represent their local area. A third of Leeds City Council’s 99 seats – one in each of the 33 wards across the city – are being contested. The candidate who receives the most votes in each ward will be elected to serve an initial four-year term on the council.

The outcome of the elections will be crucial in defining the council’s political makeup for the next 12 months. Labour is the current ruling party, as it holds 56 of the 99 seats. The rest are held by the opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Morley Borough Independents, Green Party, Garforth and Swillington Independents and the SDP.

The names of all the candidates standing across the city are listed by ward below.

Clockwise from top right: Lou Cunningham (Green Party - Armley), Diane Chapman (Liberal Democrats - Rothwell), Billy Flynn (Conservative - Adel and Wharfedale) and Abigail Marshall Katung (Labour & Co-Operative - Little London and Woodhouse) who are all up for electionClockwise from top right: Lou Cunningham (Green Party - Armley), Diane Chapman (Liberal Democrats - Rothwell), Billy Flynn (Conservative - Adel and Wharfedale) and Abigail Marshall Katung (Labour & Co-Operative - Little London and Woodhouse) who are all up for election
Adel and Wharfedale

Steve Clapcote – Labour and Co-operative Party

Billy Flynn – Conservative Party

Fiona Sarah Heather Love – Green Party

Voters across the city will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to elect a councillor to represent their local areaVoters across the city will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to elect a councillor to represent their local area
Sharon Margaret Slinger – Liberal Democrats

Alwoodley

Lyn Jean Buckley – Conservative Party

Howard Graham Dews – Yorkshire Party

Jackie Ellis – Labour Party

Louise Mary Jennings – Green Party

Jonathan Jared Levy – Liberal Democrats

Ardsley and Robin Hood

Stephen Holroyd-Case – Labour and Co-operative Party

Tom Leadley – Liberal Democrats

Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative Party

Daniel Paul Whetstone – Social Democratic Party

Leon Zadok – Green Party

Armley

Lou Cunningham – Green Party

Tamas Kovacs – Conservative Party

Edana Niamh McDonald – Yorkshire Party

Jim Muller – Independent

Andy Parnham – Labour Party

Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats

Beeston and Holbeck

Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats

Muhammad Azeem – Conservative Party

Katherine Alice Gwyther – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Nigel Perry – Social Democratic Party

Mariana Polucciu – Green Party

Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour Party

Bramley and Stanningley

Elizabeth Anne Bee – Liberal Democrats

Adam Daniel Cook – Conservative Party

Tom Hinchcliffe – Labour Party

Richard David Riley – Social Democratic Party

Keith Duncan Whittaker – Green Party

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

Taiwo Funmilayo Adeyemi – Conservative Party

Richard Chaves-Sanderson – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats

Nkele Charmaine Manaka – Labour Party

Rebwar Raouf Sharazur – Green Party

Paul Anthony Whetstone – Social Democratic Party

Calverley and Farsley

Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ellen Graham – Green Party

Rob Lees – Yorkshire Party

Stuart McLeod – Liberal Democrats

Jas Singh – Conservative Party

Chapel Allerton

Safaraz Ahad – Conservative Party

Aqila Choudhry – Liberal Democrats

Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism

Jane Alice Dowson – Labour and Co-operative Party

Bobak Walker – Green Party

Sasha Samantha Holdsworth Watson – Social Democratic Party

Cross Gates and Whinmoor

Patricia Cooper – Liberal Democrats

Martin Francis Hemingway – Green Party

John Kennedy – Conservative Party

Jess Lennox – Labour Party

Mark Nicholson – Independent

Farnley and Wortley

Natalia Justyna Armitage – Conservative Party

Jack Michael Bellfield – Social Democratic Party

Christine Mavis Golton – Liberal Democrats

Bev Lockwood – Independent

Adrian McCluskey – Labour Party

Mark Terence Rollinson – Green Party

Andrea Whitehead – Reform UK

Garforth and Swillington Independents

Stephen Paul Beer – Green Party

Peter James Bentley – Conservative Party

Jake Knox – Liberal Democrats

Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth and Swillington Independents Party

Luke Anthony Morrow – Labour Party

Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr – Independent

Gipton and Harehills

Asghar Ali – Labour Party

Mothin Mohammed Ali – Green Party

Iain Alaistair Dalton – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Robert David Winston Harris – Conservative Party

Mark John Twitchett – Liberal Democrats

Guiseley and Rawdon

Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party

Oliver Roland Edwards – Labour and Co-operative Party

Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats

Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservative Party

Lucy Katherine Wheeler – Green Party

Harewood

Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats

Claire Anne Evans – Green Party

Oliver Gill – Labour Party

Ryan Stephenson – Conservative Party

Headingley and Hyde Park

Brandon John Ashford – Liberal Democrats

Tim Goodall – Green Party

Anthony Joseph Greaux – Independent

Abdul Hannan – Labour Party

Florian Oscar Alice Hynam – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservative Party

Molly Tindle – Northern Independence Party

Horsforth

Ian Cowling – Yorkshire Party

Raymond Wyn Jones – Labour Party

Ian William Shaw – Green Party

Jackie Shemilt – Conservative Party

James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats

Hunslet and Riverside

Oisín Conor Duncan – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Thomas Peter Fisher – Social Democratic Party

Mohammed Omar Mushtaq – Green Party

Owen Scott Rutherford – Conservative Party

Benedict Luke Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats

Paul Ian Wray – Labour and Co-operative Party

Killingbeck and Seacroft

David Alan Anthoney – Green Party

Bradley Kenneth Chandler – Conservative Party

Katie Dye – Labour Party

John Otley – Liberal Democrats

Kippax and Methley

Alan Terry Martin – Green Party

Lesley Ann McIntee – Liberal Democrats

Michael Thomas Millar – Labour Party

Connor Joseph Paul Mulhall – Conservative Party

Kirkstall

Adam James Belcher – Liberal Democrats

Reiss Lewis Capitano – Conservative Party

Stuart William Long – no party listed on Leeds City Council website

Andy Rontree – Labour Party

Victoria Helen Smith – Green Party

Little London and Woodhouse

Katherine Mary Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats

Anthony Joseph Bracuti – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Nick Lalvani – Green Party

Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour Party

Muhammad Sajjad Raja – Conservative Party

Middleton Park

Samson Roberts Adeyemi – Conservative Party

Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Green Party

Jude Patrick Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats

Joelle Darnelle Donaldson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Emma Louise Pogson-Golden – Social Democratic Party

Lauren Alice Summers – Labour and Co-operative Party

Moortown

Lee Anthony Farmer – Conservative Party

Rachel Hartshorne – Green Party

Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative Party

David William Stephens – Yorkshire Party

George Sykes – Liberal Democrats

Morley North

Richard Thomas Cowles – Social Democratic Party

Patrick Gerard Davey – Labour and Co-operative Party

Dom Eatwell – Conservative Party

Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents

Rebecca Sofia Kellett – Green Party

Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK

James Trueman – Liberal Democrats

Morley South

Mihai Marcelin Barticel – Liberal Democrats

Chris Bell – Green Party

Bailey Jacob Statton Bradley – Labour Party

Charles Henry Jack George – Conservative Party

Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents

Andrew Alexander Martin – Social Democratic Party

Otley and Yeadon

Mick Bradley – Green Party

Claire Jane Buxton – Yorkshire Party

Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats

Stewart Peter Harper – Conservative Party

Ian Joseph McCargo – Labour Party

Elliot Edwards Nathan – Breakthrough Party

Pudsey

Riaz Ahmed – Labour Party

Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats

Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Green Party

Tom Kelly – Reform UK

Trish Smith – Conservative Party

Rothwell

Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats

James Louis Driver – Labour and Co-operative Party

Babatunde Abiodun Gbolade – Conservative Party

Sean Francis McDonald – Yorkshire Party

Tim Moorsom – Green Party

Sarah Jane Wellbourne – Social Democratic Party

Roundhay

Shazar Ahad – Conservative Party

Jordan Daniel Bowden – Labour and Co-operative Party

Paul Charles Ellis – Green Party

Darren Finlay – Liberal Democrats

Temple Newsam

Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats

Nicole Louise Sharpe – Labour Party

Cormac John Trigg – Conservative Party

Geraldine Mary Turver – Green Party

Wendy Vivienne Whetstone – Social Democratic Party

Weetwood

Angelo Basu – Conservative Party

Christopher Mark Foren – Green Party

Jools Heselwood – Labour and Co-operative Party

Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats

Rob Walker – Social Democratic Party

Wetherby

Lucy Kathleen Nuttgens – Labour and Co-operative Party

James Andrew Prince – Liberal Democrats

Linda Judith Richards – Conservative Party

Penny Stables – Green Party

