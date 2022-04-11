Leeds police want to stop new American cheeseburger restaurant from serving alcohol

Meat:Stack, expected to open its new Bishopgate Street site in the coming weeks, has applied to Leeds City Council for permission to serve alcohol every day from 9am-11pm.

But, in a letter to the applicants, West Yorkshire Police has lodged an objection to the application, claiming not enough information was provided by the applicant on how it would combat alcohol-related antisocial behaviour and crime.

The new restaurant is set to open soon on Bishopgate Street. (Pic - Google Maps)

The site is located in Leeds City Council's Cumulative Impact Area, a zone in which it is much more difficult to get alcohol licences due to already high levels of drink-related incidents in the area.

The application is set to be discussed by Leeds City Council's Licensing Sub-Committee later this month.

A representation from West Yorkshire Police read: "West Yorkshire Police are of the opinion that your application contains insufficient information about how you intend to meet the licensing objectives.

"We therefore confirm that we are submitting a formal representation against your application on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder, and public safety."

It added that the application would be acceptable if Meat:Stack committed to storing CCTV images for a period of thirty one days and be produced to the police or licensing authority upon request. It also called for the establishment to hold an incident report register to record anti-social behaviour, admissions refusals and ejections.

Although no such objections have been made by Leeds City Council, a report by licensing officers stated: "Cumulative impact means the potential impact on the promotion of the licensing objectives due to the significant number of licensed premises concentrated in one area.

"An applicant wishing to obtain a new licence for premises falling within any of the cumulative impact areas must identify, through the risk assessment process and/or the operating schedule, the steps they intend to take so that the council and responsible authorities can be satisfied that granting a new licence would not add to the impact already being experienced."

Meat:Stack will open on Bishopgate Street in the spring, in the 34 Boar Lane building which has been recently transformed by investment firm Kinrise. It is expected to seat up to 60 diners and create up to 25 new jobs.

The restaurant is set to boast a menu of double or triple cheeseburgers, sides, shakes and desserts.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post last month, Meat:Stack director Allan Hyslop said: "Since we announced that we will be coming to Leeds, we cannot get over the incredible support we have had in the city.

"There is such a great food scene here and we cannot wait to be a part of that.

"Community is everything to us and we hope to be getting involved with as many businesses, creatives and foodie folk as we possibly can once we are open."