Leeds Dock granted year-round outdoor alcohol licence after controversial application

Leeds Dock’s public realm will be covered by a year-round alcohol licence, after the city council approved its controversial application.

Street vendors operating in the space will be allowed to sell booze until 8pm between Sundays and Thursdays and 10pm at weekends, while up to three large outdoor events can be hosted at the Dock over the next 12 months.

Eighteen people had objected to the plans from Allied London, the company which owns the public realm space. Local Labour councillor Paul Wray also told a licensing hearing earlier this month that noise generated would cause “significant disruption” to the hundreds of residents who live at Leeds Dock.

But Allied London insisted the fears were “blown out of proportion” and claimed the licence would make the area more “vibrant and attractive” place without causing excessive “rowdiness”.

Street vendors operating in Leeds Dock will be allowed to sell booze (Photo Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Now the council has confirmed its decision to grant the licence for an initial 12-month period, which will effectively serve as a year-long trial if the applicants want the scheme to continue.

In a written notice explaining its reasoning, the sub-committee which made the call said Allied London had made “reasonable and pragmatic” compromises to address objectors’ concerns.

It added: “Sensibly, the applicant had made efforts to enter into constructive dialogue with the local residents and ward councillors.

“It had taken on board the concerns and amended the proposal proportionately. The committee noted in particular that the licence would be for a fixed term of 12 months. This would enable the applicant and residents to see what, if any, issues arose from any events.”

With the exception of the three large outdoor events – each of which are licenced to host a crowd of 500 people or more – a maximum of two street vendors selling alcohol will be permitted at any one time.

Responding to the verdict, local Green Party councillor Ed Carlisle thanked all those who’d offered opinions on the application.

Councillor Carlisle, who himself remained neutral on the proposal at the hearing on September 5, said: “There are a range of local views on the proposals: there are real potential positives, but residents also have good reason to be concerned about the risks.

