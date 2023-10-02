Cyclists working for Deliveroo in the centre of Leeds have been told to slow down, after complaints about their speed.

The company has issued notices to its riders based in the city asking them to be more careful in pedestrianised areas. There’s been a huge increase in the number of delivery riders operating in the city centre since the end of the pandemic.

But in July, Conservative councillor Paul Alderson complained some were causing a “safety hazard” by riding along shopping streets, such as Briggate, too quickly.

The city council says it’s in regular talks with Deliveroo, after the issue was due to be raised again at a full council meeting earlier this month. Time elapsed, however, before a question by Liberal Democrat Conrad Hart-Brooke could be asked on the subject.

Cyclists working for Deliveroo in the centre of Leeds have been told to slow down (Photo by Rui Vieira/PA Wire)

In a written response provided to him this week, the authority’s executive member for infrastructure, Helen Hayden, said: “From a Leeds City Council perspective, our on-street teams are tasked with asking riders to slow down where we see them riding too quickly, and we regularly liaise with Deliveroo.

“The Deliveroo liaison has resulted in notices being sent out by Deliveroo to their riders, asking them to ride more carefully in pedestrianised areas.”

In a statement, Deliveroo said: “As part of (our) commitment to road safety, Deliveroo regularly engages with their rider community, through roundtables, meetings and personal communication.