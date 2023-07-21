The local authority is responding to reports that some of the firms’ delivery riders pass through pedestrianised areas too quickly.

One Conservative councillor said some cyclists were causing a “safety hazard” by using pavements rather than roads.

Delivery cyclists currently tend to gather on pedestrianised Briggate while they wait for jobs.

Briggate in Leeds city centre.

Councillor Paul Alderson, who represents Guiseley and Rawdon, suggested a new designated waiting area be set up for them, in a move he said would support the workers and maintain a welcoming environment for shoppers.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, Councillor Alderson said: “We’ve a lot of delivery cyclists who sit on the public benches on Briggate.

“There’s a large number of them and often they’re seeing riding on the pavements.

“Is there any infrastructure planned for an area where the delivery cyclists can safely park up and wait for jobs?

“I’m not suggesting we should stop these people from working because they’ve obviously every right to, but it does seem they’re taking up part of the public highway, stopping people from sitting down and causing safety hazards if they’re riding on the pavements.”

Gary Bartlett, the council’s chief highways officer, said he was not aware of any plans to introduce a designated seating area for the cyclists, but said the council was in talks about riding on pavement areas.

He stressed the complaints did not relate to all riders.

He told the meeting: “Suffice to say we’re aware of the issues, us and the city centre management. My colleagues do meet with the groups involved to talk about a wide range of usses.

“We’re not aware of plans to identify an area for them to wait.