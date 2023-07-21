Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Council on complaints over Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo cyclists causing city centre 'safety hazard'

Leeds Council says it’s having “live conversations” with Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo over complaints about dangerous cycling in the city centre.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:08 BST

The local authority is responding to reports that some of the firms’ delivery riders pass through pedestrianised areas too quickly.

One Conservative councillor said some cyclists were causing a “safety hazard” by using pavements rather than roads.

Delivery cyclists currently tend to gather on pedestrianised Briggate while they wait for jobs.

Briggate in Leeds city centre.

Councillor Paul Alderson, who represents Guiseley and Rawdon, suggested a new designated waiting area be set up for them, in a move he said would support the workers and maintain a welcoming environment for shoppers.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, Councillor Alderson said: “We’ve a lot of delivery cyclists who sit on the public benches on Briggate.

“There’s a large number of them and often they’re seeing riding on the pavements.

“Is there any infrastructure planned for an area where the delivery cyclists can safely park up and wait for jobs?

“I’m not suggesting we should stop these people from working because they’ve obviously every right to, but it does seem they’re taking up part of the public highway, stopping people from sitting down and causing safety hazards if they’re riding on the pavements.”

Gary Bartlett, the council’s chief highways officer, said he was not aware of any plans to introduce a designated seating area for the cyclists, but said the council was in talks about riding on pavement areas.

He stressed the complaints did not relate to all riders.

He told the meeting: “Suffice to say we’re aware of the issues, us and the city centre management. My colleagues do meet with the groups involved to talk about a wide range of usses.

“We’re not aware of plans to identify an area for them to wait.

But there are live conversation because of the issues that are reported to us, particularly around the speed of some of them through pedestrianised areas.”

