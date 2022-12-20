Coun Cunningham became the Armley ward’s first ever Green Party councillor when the move was announced on Saturday, December 17. An elected councillor since 2019, she told the Yorkshire Evening Post the Green Party’s “policies, principles and values” are more aligned with her activism.

Coun Cunningham said: “I made a decision not to go on the panel for the Labour Party a few months ago, for various reasons, but I didn't feel like my work in Armley was done. I felt that the kind of policies, principles and values of the Green Party were more aligned with my community-based activism that I'm involved in. I just feel really, really pleased to be able to continue the work in Armley with a fresh perspective and a fresh team.”

In response to Coun Cunningham’s decision, Leeds City Council leader James Lewis of the Labour Party said: “We are disappointed to lose Councillor Cunningham who has represented her ward since her election in 2019 and had informed us she would be standing down at the next election.

Coun Cunningham has said she is looking forward to continuing her work in Armley “with a fresh perspective and fresh team”. Image: Steve Riding

“At a time when the Labour Group is working hard to support striking workers, and ensure residents our are supported through the difficult months ahead, it is sad that one of our members felt they could not continue with us.”