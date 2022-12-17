Leeds councillor Lou Cunningham resigns from Labour Party to stand as Green Party candidate for Armley
Armley councillor Lou Cunningham has resigned from the Labour Party and joined the Green Party.
Coun Cunningham, elected in May 2019, has become the first ever Green Party councillor in the Armley ward. She had previously announced her intention to no longer be an Labour councillor in the Armley ward, announcing the decision on Facebook in October.
On October 17, she posted: “I want to let people know that I have not put myself forward as a candidate for the local elections next year. As a result, from May 2023 I will no longer be one of your Armley Labour councillors.
“Until then, business as usual and although I will be stepping down from my role, I won't be stepping away from my heartland Armley, my home and my community.”
Confirmation of her move was provided on a Leeds Green Party Facebook post today (December 17), which read: “We are delighted to announce that Cllr Lou Cunningham has joined The Green Party and is now [the] Armley ward's first ever Green councillor. Local residents will receive a letter today explaining Cllr Cunningham's decision to #GoGreen.”