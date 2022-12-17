Coun Cunningham, elected in May 2019, has become the first ever Green Party councillor in the Armley ward. She had previously announced her intention to no longer be an Labour councillor in the Armley ward, announcing the decision on Facebook in October.

On October 17, she posted: “I want to let people know that I have not put myself forward as a candidate for the local elections next year. As a result, from May 2023 I will no longer be one of your Armley Labour councillors.

“Until then, business as usual and although I will be stepping down from my role, I won't be stepping away from my heartland Armley, my home and my community.”

Coun Cunningham was elected in May 2019. Image: Steve Riding