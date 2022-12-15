The survey comes just days after the leader of Leeds City Council called for “fundamental changes” as to how councils are funded, noting that the current allocation of funds is “not realistic or sustainable” for local councils. So far, proposed money-saving measures have included scrapping the city’s Bonfire Night celebrations and closing several nurseries, with council tax set to rise again next year to sustain public services.

Below is how people in Leeds can have their say on the 2023 budget.

How to have your say on Leeds City Council’s 2023 budget

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, has called for “fundamental changes” as to how councils are funded

The online consultation survey is now live and will run until the end of Wednesday 11 January. Views and feedback will also be received from a range of stakeholders including councillors, trades unions, business representatives and third sector groups.

Staff in council-managed community hubs are available to support people to fill in the survey if needed.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and every response will be reviewed, with the results feeding into a report that will be available to read in February as part of the final budget papers.