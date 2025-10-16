18 Leeds children's centres to be closed as part of council plans to save £2.45m

National World

Eighteen children’s centres are set to close after councillors decided to press ahead with a shake-up of family services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council proposed to reduce the number of centres it runs to 31 as part of plans to save £2.45m.

The Labour-run council, which needs to save more than £100m this financial year, said some of the centres were underused because of a falling birth rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the executive board agreed to proceed with the planned re-organisation at a meeting on Wednesday.

Helen Hayden, executive member for children and families, said it would make services more accessible and efficient.

She said: “It reflects the significant demographic change since the current network was established.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Lamb, leader of the city’s Conservative group, asked Labour members not to proceed with the move.

He said: “Let’s call this what it is. It’s a cut in services to save money, dressed up as something else. I absolutely cannot support this today.”

The council said the shake-up was based on a detailed assessment of families’ needs.

But Councillor Lamb challenged the evidence used to justify closing the centres, which provide services including breast feeding support and employment advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The way you are doing it and going about it is all wrong and the evidence base is inaccurate.”

The children’s centres review includes plans to de-register six centres not currently in use, and provide more online services.

The council said Leeds would still have more children’s centres than other cities of a similar size.

The authority’s latest financial report shows the council is already facing an overspend of almost £30m this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lamb said: “Collectively we have got to get a grip on this situation and get the council’s finances onto an even keel.”

A council report said the needs of families had been prioritised, despite the funding shortfall.

It said: “Leeds continues to have the largest number of children’s centres of any core city.”