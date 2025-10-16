18 Leeds children's centres to be closed as part of council plans to save £2.45m

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 05:30 BST
placeholder image
National World
Eighteen children’s centres are set to close after councillors decided to press ahead with a shake-up of family services.

Leeds City Council proposed to reduce the number of centres it runs to 31 as part of plans to save £2.45m.

The Labour-run council, which needs to save more than £100m this financial year, said some of the centres were underused because of a falling birth rate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the executive board agreed to proceed with the planned re-organisation at a meeting on Wednesday.

Helen Hayden, executive member for children and families, said it would make services more accessible and efficient.

She said: “It reflects the significant demographic change since the current network was established.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alan Lamb, leader of the city’s Conservative group, asked Labour members not to proceed with the move.

He said: “Let’s call this what it is. It’s a cut in services to save money, dressed up as something else. I absolutely cannot support this today.”

The council said the shake-up was based on a detailed assessment of families’ needs.

But Councillor Lamb challenged the evidence used to justify closing the centres, which provide services including breast feeding support and employment advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The way you are doing it and going about it is all wrong and the evidence base is inaccurate.”

The children’s centres review includes plans to de-register six centres not currently in use, and provide more online services.

The council said Leeds would still have more children’s centres than other cities of a similar size.

The authority’s latest financial report shows the council is already facing an overspend of almost £30m this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Lamb said: “Collectively we have got to get a grip on this situation and get the council’s finances onto an even keel.”

A council report said the needs of families had been prioritised, despite the funding shortfall.

It said: “Leeds continues to have the largest number of children’s centres of any core city.”

Related topics:Leeds City Council
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice