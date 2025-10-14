A house on Union Terrace has stood empty for around a decade

The council is set to buy and sell off an empty house which has become a “blight” on its local community.

Compulsory purchase powers could be used to get hold of the property on Union Terrace in Chapel Allerton.

A Leeds City Council report said there had been complaints about the deteriorating state of the house, unoccupied for around a decade.

It said: “It is in a poor state of repair which has now become a blight on the local community.

“The property’s condition is affecting local residents and all avenues of support to bring the property back into use have been exhausted.”

Legal notices had previously been served and the council carried out repair works to make the building safe.

A compulsory purchase order (CPO) would allow the acquisition and potential sale of the house as part of the council’s Empty Homes Strategy.

The report said: “Once the property has been compulsorily purchased it will be disposed of as per the council’s agreed process on the disposal of such properties.

“Returning the property to a habitable condition stops the property being a nuisance to local residents and prevents the property being a target of anti-social behaviour and falling into further disrepair.”

Compensation would potentially be payable to the legal owners of the home.

But the report said: “In this case it is considered that there is a compelling case in the public interest for the CPO.”