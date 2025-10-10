Why Leeds park is set for more parking spaces after £550k raised from new charges

A popular beauty spot could get more parking spaces using funds raised from charging drivers.

New bays would be installed at Golden Acre Park, along with improved signage and surfacing under plans by Leeds City Council.

Parking charges of £4 per day were introduced in February to raise cash for the authority, which must save more than £100m this financial year.

The fees at five parks have already raised more than £550,000 in six months, a question from a councillor revealed.

The council has lodged a planning application for an upgrade at Golden Acre’s Arthington Road car park which would increase the number of bays from 105 to 122.

A design report said: “The proposed scheme for Arthington Road Car Park seeks to deliver a high-quality, accessible, and safe arrival experience for visitors to Golden Acre Country Park.”

The council said the fees had already raised cash for improvements at Roundhay and Temple Newsam parks.

The report said a better car park layout would improve safety for drivers at Golden Acre, following a public consultation.

Electric vehicle charging points were considered for the site but deemed not to be viable.

The report said: “The car park improvements have been designed to sit comfortably within the wider park landscape.

“The car park layout has been reconfigured to improve circulation, maximise efficiency and enhance its use.”

Charges were also introduced at Otley Chevin and Middleton parks. Blue badge holders were exempt from paying.