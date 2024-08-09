Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Care home residents will be found new places to live after the council decided to press ahead with closure plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowle Manor in Morley and Dolphin Manor in Rothwell will no longer be used for long-term residential care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morley home will close and the council is planning to turn Dolphin Manor into a care centre for people leaving hospital.

Knowle Manor Care Home, in Tennyson Terrace, has been put under threat of closure by Leeds City Council as the authority desperately tries to save cash. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

But the Adutls, Health and Active Lifestyles scrutiny board decided the move can go ahead at a meeting on Thursday (August 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenges to the plans were tabled by councillors Robert Finnigan, of Morley Borough Independents (MBI), and Stewart Golton, Liberal Democrat group leader.

The MBI group wanted to allow current residents to remain at Knowle Manor and the rest of the home used as a rehabilitation centre.

Coun Finnigan told the meeting: “We think they deserve a home for life and they should remain there for the rest of their days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the MBI plan would be in line with plans for adult social care from the new Labour government.

Coun Finnigan added: “Our alternative is entirely in line with manifesto commitments that the government has promised to deliver on.”

Coun Golton, who represents Rothwell, raised concerns over the impact on the care needs of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also claimed a public consultation on the future of the homes was not adequate.

Coun Golton said: “No alternative options were offered for each of the affected homes in the council’s in-house provision.”

The meeting was told demand for residential care had declined as more people seek to be looked after in their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the homes were part of budget measures to save the council more than £60m in the current financial year.

Coun Salma Arif, executive member for adult social care, said a detailed consultation was carried out.

Care home residents would be supported in moving to new accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Arif said: “A dedicated team of social workers will work with the person to fully understand their needs, wishes and options

“This was a difficult decision and I understand the impact it will have.”

In a majority vote, the board decided the original decisions over both homes could be released for implementation.