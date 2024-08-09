Knowle Manor Morley: Care home closures to go ahead despite plea from Leeds councillors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Knowle Manor in Morley and Dolphin Manor in Rothwell will no longer be used for long-term residential care.
The Morley home will close and the council is planning to turn Dolphin Manor into a care centre for people leaving hospital.
Leeds City Council was urged to reconsider its plans for both homes by opposition councillors.
But the Adutls, Health and Active Lifestyles scrutiny board decided the move can go ahead at a meeting on Thursday (August 8).
Challenges to the plans were tabled by councillors Robert Finnigan, of Morley Borough Independents (MBI), and Stewart Golton, Liberal Democrat group leader.
The MBI group wanted to allow current residents to remain at Knowle Manor and the rest of the home used as a rehabilitation centre.
Coun Finnigan told the meeting: “We think they deserve a home for life and they should remain there for the rest of their days.”
He said the MBI plan would be in line with plans for adult social care from the new Labour government.
Coun Finnigan added: “Our alternative is entirely in line with manifesto commitments that the government has promised to deliver on.”
Coun Golton, who represents Rothwell, raised concerns over the impact on the care needs of residents.
He also claimed a public consultation on the future of the homes was not adequate.
Coun Golton said: “No alternative options were offered for each of the affected homes in the council’s in-house provision.”
The meeting was told demand for residential care had declined as more people seek to be looked after in their own homes.
Plans for the homes were part of budget measures to save the council more than £60m in the current financial year.
Coun Salma Arif, executive member for adult social care, said a detailed consultation was carried out.
Care home residents would be supported in moving to new accommodation.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Coun Arif said: “A dedicated team of social workers will work with the person to fully understand their needs, wishes and options
“This was a difficult decision and I understand the impact it will have.”
In a majority vote, the board decided the original decisions over both homes could be released for implementation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.