Council bosses could be asked to reconsider the future of two care homes housing vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council decided to close Knowle Manor in Morley as part of measures to save more than £60m this financial year.

Another home, Dolphin House in Rothwell, was set to be turned into a recovery centre to help free-up hospital beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morley care home could be closed down ahead of the 2024/25 budget being set. The council said the property was 'not adequate for future care provision'. | Bruce Rollinson

Both homes will be debated by a scrutiny board on Thursday (August 8) following formal requests for a “call-in” from opposition councillors.

The Adults, and Health and Active Lifestyles scrutiny board could refer the original decision back to the council’s Executive Board, or decide it can go ahead.

The Morley Borough Independents (MBI) said they put forward an alternative plan which would allow residents to remain at Knowle Manor.

A formal request for a review of the decision said: “The proposed alternative from the MBI group raised at the consultation stage was not fully explored or costed to see if it was a viable and financially sustainable alternative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

The home would close to new admissions but allow current residents to stay for as long as they needed under the MBI plan. The rest of the home would be turned into a rehabilitation centre.

A separate call-in request, led by Liberal Democrat group leader Stewart Golton, said alternative options were not considered for each of the homes.

It also raised concerns that the cost-saving measures would affect the care needs of residents.

It said: “In-house care home residents are effectively council tenants, as these facilities are their homes. As their landlord we have a duty of care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report said the closure of Knowle Manor would save £100,000 in 2024/25.

There were suitable alternative care home places for Knowle Manor residents, and staff could be redeployed, said the report.

It said: “The repurposing of Dolphin Manor into a recovery hub would enable the council to deliver additional rehabilitation and recovery beds.

“This would result in reduced demand for long term care and support, saving the council money.”