Headingley Community Centre will be converted into a five-bed aparthotel, which is an Airbnb-style cross between apartments and a hotel. Former Bradford Bulls rugby league player Alex Ball is the developer who will transform the venue, which has become a magnet for vandalism and graffiti in recent years.

Council officers had been sceptical of the original plans, citing concerns around the design and how well it would fit in with the heritage of the surrounding area. It led to Mr Ball criticising the local authority for being “unreasonable” and “inflexible” back in June.

But after changes to the proposed layout, which included reducing the number of rooms from eight to five, the scheme in North Lane has been given the green light.

The old community centre in North Lane, Headingley.

Speaking at a planning meeting, planning officer Steven Wilkinson said: “The design represents a sympathetic conversion of the existing building, whereas previously we had concerns it was looking like a new building. It will bring a long-time vacant heritage asset back into use.”

Headingley councillor Jonathan Pryor, who is also the local authority’s deputy leader, spoke in support of the plans. He said: “This has been a building which has been unused for my entire time as a councillor, going back nearly nine years now. We’ve looked around the inside and it’s really clear that it’s a building that needs a lot of investment and a lot of work.

