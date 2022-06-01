Derelict Headingley community centre could become ‘aparthotel’ for short stays

Developers want to build an eight-bed “aparthotel” on the site of the suburb’s old library on the corner of North Lane and Bennett Road, which has been derelict for many years.

Aparthotels, which are popping up across the big cities, offer Airbnb-style short-term stays for guests, but with more facilities than a normal hotel.

However, local councillors and planning officers are at odds over whether the scheme should go ahead, with officers wanting it to be refused planning permission.

In their report, officers said the proposals, which would include an extra floor being added to the building, would be “detrimental” to its character and appearance.

However, Headingley’s three local Labour councillors have backed the scheme, saying the current building “serves no purpose but to be a source of vandalism”.

In a joint statement, Councillors Neil Walshaw, Al Garthwaite and Jonathan Pryor said the application, “Will result in a derelict building becoming one that is acceptable to the local community, is in accord with (council) policies for town centre uses and in addition fills a gap in the economic structure of Headingley.”

Planning permission was granted by the council for a restaurant on the site a decade ago, although that scheme never came to reality.

The three councillors added that they “Consider the aparthotel use a significant improvement on both that and the current situation.”

The building, which also served as Headingley’s local police station in days gone by, would run without any full-time staff present if the aparthotel was approved.

Instead, the council’s report said that guests would be given a pin code to access the facility themselves instead, although 24 hour CCTV and an “ad hoc night porter” would ensure security.

Officers said: “This gives rise to some concerns given that Headingley town centre has long suffered from significant problems in respect of noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour, which are longstanding issues affecting residential amenity.

Councillors on Leeds’ south and west plans panel are likely to decide whether or not to approve the plan at a meeting on Thursday, June 9.