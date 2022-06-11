Ex Leeds rugby player hits out at ‘unreasonable’ opposition to Headingley aparthotel plan

Alex Ball wants to convert Headingley’s derelict old community centre and library into an eight-bed aparthotel – a cross between apartments and a hotel.

Mr Ball, who played rugby league for Bradford Bulls around a decade ago, said his proposal would bring the eyesore of a building back to life, having been empty for more than 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headingley’s local councillors have backed the plan, but Leeds City Council’s planning officers say it should be refused. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Headingley’s local councillors have backed the plan, but Leeds City Council’s planning officers say it should be refused.

They claim the proposed addition of an extra floor and the design of a new roof would be harmful to the appearance of the building, which is not listed but is in a conservation area.

They’ve also expressed concern about Headingley’s nightlife interrupting guests’ sleep, despite the developer’s promise to install triple glazing.

Speaking at a plans panel meeting on Thursday, Mr Ball said: “Aparthotels are increasingly popular with today’s lifestyle.

“Our aparthotel will provide an alternative to Airbnbs, which have been proven to have a devastating impact on many communities by reducing affordable housing options and creating higher average rents.”

Aparthotels typically cater for short-term stays, but have more living facilities than hotels.

Mr Ball said many neighbouring businesses were “relieved” at the prospect of the former community centre finally being brought back into use.

He added: “We strongly believe that refusal will prevent an appropriate new use for the building, and represents an unreasonable and inflexible approach.”

However, planning officer Steven Wilkinson said that the style of the proposed revamp was “out of keeping” with the surrounding area.

He said: “It’s within a sensitive location from a heritage point of view. It sits very close to several listed buildings and structures.

“We think the key harm from the proposal is from the new roof. The addition of the eight dormers largely dominate that roof line.”

Mr Ball, however, said the extra storey was necessary to make the venture commercially viable.

The old community centre was also once Headingley’s local police station and dates back to 1892.

Plans to convert it into a restaurant were approved in 2013, but never followed through.

Councillors voted to defer making a decision on the application, to allow for more information and to be gathered and for more talks between the developer and officers.

Panel member Councillor Robert Finnigan said he was undecided on the scheme, but suggested conservation officers were “living in a different world to a lot of us”.

He said: “Sometimes you have to be a little more pragmatic on buildings you want to save, primarily because of the sheer expense of tring to save them.