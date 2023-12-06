Gledhow Valley Road: New pedestrian crossing unveiled linking Chapel Allerton Park to woodland
The new crossing has been installed near the junction of Allerton Grange Way and Gledhow Valley Road to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians.
It comes after a consultation period with Chapel Allerton residents, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the police and the emergency services. and was jointly funded by councillors from both the Moortown and Chapel Allerton wards.
Coun Sharon Hamilton (Labour, Moortown Ward) said: “We are delighted to see the new crossing which provides a link between the trail through Gledhow Valley Woods and the path up to Chapel Allerton Park, and the new playground.
Councillor Mohammed Rafique (Labour, Chapel Allerton Ward) said: “We know this is something that residents have wanted for some time and we are glad that it has now been installed and will make the area safer for everyone enjoying the glorious green spaces on either side of the road.”