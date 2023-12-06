A new zebra crossing has been created in Leeds, linking woodland to Chapel Allerton on one of the city's busiest roads.

The new crossing has been installed near the junction of Allerton Grange Way and Gledhow Valley Road to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians.

It comes after a consultation period with Chapel Allerton residents, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the police and the emergency services. and was jointly funded by councillors from both the Moortown and Chapel Allerton wards.

Coun Sharon Hamilton (Labour, Moortown Ward) said: “We are delighted to see the new crossing which provides a link between the trail through Gledhow Valley Woods and the path up to Chapel Allerton Park, and the new playground.

Leeds councillors Sharon Hamilton, Mohammed Shahzad and Mahalia France-Mir are pictured at the new zebra crossing on Gledhow Valley Road. Photo: Leeds City Council