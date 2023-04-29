Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds parks: Meet the 'guardians' of the city's green spaces helping to preserve them for years to come

Behind many of Leeds’ treasured green spaces is a charity helping to preserve them for years to come.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Aligning with this year’s mission of ‘investing in our planet’, Wade’s Charity has partnered with Leeds City Council and community groups to improve green spaces across the city. The charitable trust held tree planting initiatives on April 22 to coincide with Global Earth day, including the Old Nine Tree Trail and the Spring Flowering Avenue project at Middleton Park.

The green spaces which the charity owns around the city play a crucial role in providing a place for Leeds residents to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. Its parklands include Middleton Park, Gotts Park in Armley and Beckett Park in Headingley.

Wade’s Charity trustee Tim Barber said: “It's so important that we preserve [green spaces] for the people of Leeds. We're almost like their trustees and guardians – not just now but future trustees will become guardians of those spaces so that we can guarantee they won't be built on and that there will always be these green spaces in Leeds, that people can go out and relax with the families and exercise.

Wade's Charity was established in 1530 and has continued to protect and preserve the green spaces in Leeds since. Photographed is one of their spaces - Middleton Park. Photo: Wade's CharityWade's Charity was established in 1530 and has continued to protect and preserve the green spaces in Leeds since. Photographed is one of their spaces - Middleton Park. Photo: Wade's Charity
Wade's Charity was established in 1530 and has continued to protect and preserve the green spaces in Leeds since. Photographed is one of their spaces - Middleton Park. Photo: Wade's Charity

"We found during Covid-19 that because Leeds is one of those cities that has more green space than most cities in England, it was so important for when people only had an hour out or when we were not allowed to mix. Having the spaces where people could actually exercise – it was so important for their health and mental well being.”

Playing fields and recreations grounds owned by Wade’s are to be found throughout Leeds including Rodley, Adel, Osmondthorpe, East Leeds, Cross Green, Hunslet and Burmantofts. These spaces provide vital venues for scores of local sports clubs and teams as well as places for residents to exercise, unwind, relax and simply have fun. The charity also has substantial areas of communal open space where local groups help in their care such as woodland at Gledhow and an orchard in Far Headingley.

Find out more information about Wade’s Charity via its website and find out more about ways to help the planet on the Earth Day website.

