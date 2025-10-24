Controversial McDonald’s drive-thru gets green light in Stanningley

A new McDonald's restaurant is to open in Yorkshire | Submitted

A Leeds McDonald’s drive-thru looks set to open after councillors agreed to allow planning permission.

Fears were raised over road safety and public health after the fast food chain applied to build a new restaurant in Stanningley.

A planning application drew 57 objections, along with 56 letters of support, ahead of a council plans panel meeting this week.

McDonald’s said the scheme would bring jobs and investment to the area, and regenerate a derelict former scrap metal works near Town Street,

Objectors included Labour ward councillors Kevin Ritchie, Adele Rae and Tom Hinchcliffe.

Coun Ritchie raised concerns over rising obesity levels caused by the supply of fast food.

He said: “Factors contributing to the crisis include the consumption of energy-dense foods.”

People objecting were worried about litter and nuisance behaviour among people congregating at the site, the meeting was told.

Coun Ritchie said: “We are worried this will become an area that attracts anti-social behaviour as well.”

The impact on children’s health from air pollution caused by queuing traffic at the drive-thru was also among the objections.

Bramley and Stanningley councillor Tom Hinchcliffe said: “We do have concerns over asthma.”

McDonald’s said highway improvements would be carried out if the restaurant application was allowed.

The new drive-thru near the Jug and Barrel pub would be open from 6am to 11pm.

Annie Newman, speaking on behalf of the company, said: “We will ensure this site is well managed and responsive to community needs.”

Council planning officers recommended that the application was approved.

The application was granted in principle, subject to conditions including the provision of local jobs and litter picking around the site.

It means final approval is delegated to the council’s chief planning officer.