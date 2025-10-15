McDonald’s drive thru in Leeds could be approved despite objections

Plans for a fast food drive-thru look set to be approved despite objections from people living nearby.

A council plans panel will discuss an application from McDonald’s to build a new restaurant in Stanningley.

Leeds City Council planning officers have recommended that the scheme is approved.

A report to Thursday’s (Oct 23) meeting said jobs would be created if it goes ahead, but fears had been raised over anti-social behaviour.

Town Street, Stanningley. Google image.

Some 57 objection letters were received, along with 56 letters of support.

The report said: “The application has generated significant local interest. Both letters of objection and letters of support being received.”

Supporters said the scheme would regenerate a derelict site near Town Street and bring investment to the community.

Those objecting raised concerns over traffic congestion and the impact on public health from a fast food outlet.

Labour councillors Tom Hinchcliffe, Adele Rae and Kevin Ritchie all lodged formal objections.

But the report said: “Taking all factors into consideration, officers have concluded that the benefits outweigh the concerns and as such the application is recommended for approval.”

Around 70 jobs would be created if the restaurant was allowed to open.

Approval would be subject to conditions including electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking being installed.

McDonalds’s has proposed opening times of 6am-11pm daily.