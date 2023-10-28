Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Club Atomic Leeds: 80s bar on Lower Briggate allowed to stay open until 1.30am after owner warning

An 80s-themed nostalgia bar in the heart of Leeds has been allowed to stay open later, after its owners warned it may have to shut without more footfall.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Club Atomic, on Lower Briggate in the city centre, opened in March in a unit formerly occupied by The Hedonist.

The bar had applied to Leeds City Council for a licence until 3am, with owners Ryan Mellor Davis and Richard Jones telling a public hearing last month that they needed it “just to be close to breaking even”.

Both men said they’d bought the premises thinking it already had a 3am licence, but were shocked to find they actually had to stop selling alcohol and playing music at midnight.

Club Atomic, on Lower Briggate in the city centre, opened in March. Picture: Simon HulmeClub Atomic, on Lower Briggate in the city centre, opened in March. Picture: Simon Hulme
Club Atomic, on Lower Briggate in the city centre, opened in March. Picture: Simon Hulme

However, their application had been opposed by the police and council licensing officers, who told the September 12 hearing that the later hours would cause more booze-fuelled crime in the city centre.

Six weeks on from the hearing, the council has now confirmed Club Atomic is permitted to stay open until 1.30am every night of the week, with alcohol allowed to be sold until 1am.

A committee of three councillors made the decision “unanimously”, the local authority said.

The reasoning for the decision, which is normally given verbally when the council gives a licensing verdict on the day of a hearing, has not been made public.

