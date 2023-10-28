An 80s-themed nostalgia bar in the heart of Leeds has been allowed to stay open later, after its owners warned it may have to shut without more footfall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club Atomic, on Lower Briggate in the city centre, opened in March in a unit formerly occupied by The Hedonist.

The bar had applied to Leeds City Council for a licence until 3am, with owners Ryan Mellor Davis and Richard Jones telling a public hearing last month that they needed it “just to be close to breaking even”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men said they’d bought the premises thinking it already had a 3am licence, but were shocked to find they actually had to stop selling alcohol and playing music at midnight.

Club Atomic, on Lower Briggate in the city centre, opened in March. Picture: Simon Hulme

However, their application had been opposed by the police and council licensing officers, who told the September 12 hearing that the later hours would cause more booze-fuelled crime in the city centre.

Six weeks on from the hearing, the council has now confirmed Club Atomic is permitted to stay open until 1.30am every night of the week, with alcohol allowed to be sold until 1am.

A committee of three councillors made the decision “unanimously”, the local authority said.