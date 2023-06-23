Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Club Atomic Leeds: First look at nostalgia-themed bar on Lower Briggate with 80s music and neon lights

A nostalgia-themed bar has opened in Leeds – offering dance music, a wide range of alcoholic beverages and neon lights.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Club Atomic, in Lower Briggate, is now open to the public. It took over the Hedonist venue after the cocktail bar announced its closure back in March.

The nostalgic bar first opened in Selby and this new venue is part of its expansion plans, as listed on its website.The new venue is filled with UV lights as well as murals from Northern Mural Company.

YEP photographer Simon Hulme visited Club Atomic for a first look.

First look at Club Atomic, Lower Briggate.

1. Club Atomic, Lower Briggate

Photo: Simon Hulme

Club Atomic, a nostalgia-themed bar, opened its first venue in Selby three years ago.

2. Club Atomic, Lower Briggate

Photo: Simon Hulme

Club Atomic took over the Hedonist venue on Lower Briggate after the award-winning cocktail bar announced its closure in March 2023. The current opening hours are Thursday to Sunday, 5pm to midnight. On Saturdays, the club opens earlier at 2pm.

3. Club Atomic, Lower Briggate

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Selby venue regularly hosts 80’s themed club nights and the bar promises a “nostalgic neon themed party”.

4. Club Atomic, Lower Briggate

Photo: Simon Hulme

