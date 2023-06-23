Club Atomic Leeds: First look at nostalgia-themed bar on Lower Briggate with 80s music and neon lights
A nostalgia-themed bar has opened in Leeds – offering dance music, a wide range of alcoholic beverages and neon lights.
Club Atomic, in Lower Briggate, is now open to the public. It took over the Hedonist venue after the cocktail bar announced its closure back in March.
The nostalgic bar first opened in Selby and this new venue is part of its expansion plans, as listed on its website.The new venue is filled with UV lights as well as murals from Northern Mural Company.
YEP photographer Simon Hulme visited Club Atomic for a first look.
