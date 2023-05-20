Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Hedonist Leeds closed: Nostalgia bar Club Atomic takes over award-winning cocktail bar following closure

A new ‘nostalgia bar’ is set to open in Leeds city centre, after taking over the site of The Hedonist.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th May 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read

The award-winning Lower Briggate cocktail bar, named among the 50 best in the UK, announced its closure in March. In a social media post, the Hedonist team said they were closing the venue to focus on its sister companies – a gin and rum school located above the bar, events and consultancy business Hedonist Drinks and drinks festivals including Leeds Rum and Whisky Festivals.

The post read: “Our doors are closed and we have ceased trading (in this venue at least) forever. We would like to thank all of those who have graced our venue and shared a drink and laugh with us over the years. Friendships and relationships have been forged across the bar that will last forever. You know who you are. Its now time for us to move on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team added that they planned to reopen Hedonist in a new location “when the time is right”. Signs have now gone up outside the Lower Briggate premises for Club Atomic, which already has a venue in nearby Selby.

Club Atomic has taken over the site of The Hedonist, which closed in MarchClub Atomic has taken over the site of The Hedonist, which closed in March
Club Atomic has taken over the site of The Hedonist, which closed in March

The bar promises a “nostalgic neon themed party” with “exceptional music” and friendly staff, a wide range of drinks and a “joyful environment”. The Selby venue regularly hosts 80’s themed club nights, and Club Atomic’s directors have shared their plans for expansion on their website. The Northern Mural Company recently shared pictures of artwork it had painted on the walls of the new Leeds bar, following a ‘nuclear fallout’ theme.

Related topics:Leeds