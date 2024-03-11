Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Initial plans for the development just outside the city centre in Holbeck have been submitted to Leeds City Council.

Existing buildings on Springwell Road would be demolished to make way for the scheme by Drum Property Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-storey rectangular block would be built with a 27-storey tower attached if the development goes ahead.

The proposed development would be located on Springwell Road, Holbeck (Photo by Google)

A pre-application report to the council’s South and West plans panel said 387 flats are proposed. Half would be one-bedroom, 39 per cent two-bed and the rest three-bedroom homes.

A gym, crèche, co-working space and car parking are also part of the scheme.

The report said: “The site lies in an area which was historically characterised by heavy industry and the railway. The Holbeck Industrial Heritage Area lies close to the site to the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As historical industries have ceased in the locality, many nearby sites have been cleared and benefit from planning consents for large, new mixed uses which include much residential development.”

The plan includes cycle storage and a bike-pool scheme for people living there, along with 14 parking spaces, all with electric charging points.

South and West plans panel members supported the project in principle at a meeting on Thursday (March 7), although concerns were raised over the provision of parking and green space.

The report said pre-application discussions with the developer began in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The scheme has been reduced and improved in order to lessen the impact of the development, create an area of usable public open space and to improve the quality of the layout.”