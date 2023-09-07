Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

South Bank Leeds: Plans approved to build 800 new city homes in £10million Holbeck development

Plans for a multi-million pound housing development in Leeds city centre have been given the green light by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Proposals to invest more than £10 million to build over 800 new homes in the South Bank of Leeds have today (September 7) been approved by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The proposals, brought forward by the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, will see 864 new homes built across three different sites as part of efforts to turbocharge regeneration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor Brabin said: “Growing up in a two-bed council flat, I learnt the important of having a safe and secure place to call home from a young age. We want everyone in West Yorkshire to have that same opportunity, and regenerating Leeds’ South Bank will help achieve that.

Most Popular
The proposals, brought forward by the Mayor Tracy Brabin, will see 864 new homes built in South Bank. Pictures: NW/WYCAThe proposals, brought forward by the Mayor Tracy Brabin, will see 864 new homes built in South Bank. Pictures: NW/WYCA
The proposals, brought forward by the Mayor Tracy Brabin, will see 864 new homes built in South Bank. Pictures: NW/WYCA

“Today’s approval of hundreds of new homes is an exciting milestone in our important work to create a more vibrant region that works for all.”

Aiming to open up Leeds City Centre to hundreds more people, the new development will “benefit from low carbon features that cut energy bills”. This could include energy efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging points, secure cycle spaces, and solar panels.

The funding, secured by the Mayor, forms part of a wider £89 million Brownfield Housing Fund, devolved to the region from the Government. The latest funding approvals will help to fulfil the Mayor’s manifesto pledge of building thousands of new, affordable and sustainable homes.

Mayor Brabin has also written to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, urging him to provide more local flexibility to develop brownfield land across the whole of West Yorkshire.

Related topics:LeedsTracy BrabinMichael GoveProposalsMayorWest Yorkshire