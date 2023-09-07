Plans for a multi-million pound housing development in Leeds city centre have been given the green light by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Proposals to invest more than £10 million to build over 800 new homes in the South Bank of Leeds have today (September 7) been approved by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The proposals, brought forward by the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, will see 864 new homes built across three different sites as part of efforts to turbocharge regeneration.

Mayor Brabin said: “Growing up in a two-bed council flat, I learnt the important of having a safe and secure place to call home from a young age. We want everyone in West Yorkshire to have that same opportunity, and regenerating Leeds’ South Bank will help achieve that.

“Today’s approval of hundreds of new homes is an exciting milestone in our important work to create a more vibrant region that works for all.”

Aiming to open up Leeds City Centre to hundreds more people, the new development will “benefit from low carbon features that cut energy bills”. This could include energy efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging points, secure cycle spaces, and solar panels.

The funding, secured by the Mayor, forms part of a wider £89 million Brownfield Housing Fund, devolved to the region from the Government. The latest funding approvals will help to fulfil the Mayor’s manifesto pledge of building thousands of new, affordable and sustainable homes.