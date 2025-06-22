A historic former church which was used as a Sikh temple could be converted into a dance studio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been asked to agree to a change of use of the grade II-listed place of worship on Chapeltown Road.

The former Union and Congregation Chapel site dates back to the 1870s and was used as a Gurdwara from around 1963.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been vacant since a new and bigger temple was built opposite in the late 1990s.

281 Chapeltown Road. Pic from MB Heritage report.

In 2022 leeds-by-creators-of-tv-show-humans-3184153">the building was used in the filming of BBC crime series Better.

Leeds City Council will consider plans for the scheme, which includes the installation of air conditioning and partition walls.

A heritage statement said only minor alterations would be made to the outside of the building, which is part of Chapeltown Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The proposed works to the lower ground and basement spaces will not impact upon significant decorative or architectural fabric.

“The existing space is currently used for storage and kitchen space and is in generally poor condition.”

Previous refurbishments were carried out on the building but it fell victim to vandalism, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first building at the site was known as Newton Park Congregational Church, built in 1870 and extensively fire damaged in 2005.

Newton Park Union Chapel was built there in 1887, serving both Baptist and Congregational worshippers. Part of the site was also used as a synagogue.

The new plans can go ahead if an application for change-of-use planning permission and listed building consent is granted.