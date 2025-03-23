16 captivating photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1980s

1 . Chapeltown in the 1980s

Around 80 people marched in driving snow on a Saturday in December 1988 to protest at increased police presence and alleged harassment in the community. The march was organised by some residents in the community angry about a police initiative which had doubled the number of officers on the beat. Their action drew an immediate response from a police chief who claimed only a quarter of the 400 names on a petition were genuine and that the initiative was supported by the majority of residents. | YPN Photo: YPN