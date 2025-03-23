16 captivating photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1980s

1. Chapeltown in the 1980s
Around 80 people marched in driving snow on a Saturday in December 1988 to protest at increased police presence and alleged harassment in the community. The march was organised by some residents in the community angry about a police initiative which had doubled the number of officers on the beat. Their action drew an immediate response from a police chief who claimed only a quarter of the 400 names on a petition were genuine and that the initiative was supported by the majority of residents. | YPN Photo: YPN
Smart new houses had been built on Louis Street in October 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN
Chapeltown Citizens' Advice Bureau pictured in November 1985. | YPN Photo: YPN
Around 150 residents attended a stormy meeting in June 1987 aimed at clearing the air following two nights of trouble. The meeting at the West Indian Centre was on the second on consecutive nights aimed at calming 100 youths in the area who had been involved in bouts of late-night violence and vandalism. | YPN Photo: YPN
West Indian Carnival in August 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN
A new restaurant with a difference aimed to give young unemployed people a taste of work. Backed by a £100,000 grant from the Government's Chapeltown/Harehills Task Force, the children's charity Barnardo's was setting up 'Caribbean Kitchen' in a link up with hotels giant Trust House Forte. Pictured is Junior Minister Eric Forth chatting with chief executive of Chapeltown and Harehills Enterprises Colin Cheesbrough in January 1989. | YPN Photo: YPN
