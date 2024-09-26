Burger King: Leeds Council could U-turn on plans for new Kirkstall Retail Park drive-thru
A developer failed to secure permission for a food outlet at Kirkstall Retail Park after multiple objections were raised over road safety.
NewRiver Retail said the project would create jobs and bring a disused site near Savins Mill Way back into use.
It comes just over a year after a new Burger King restaurant opened on Otley Road, in Headingley.
It was also recommended for approval by Leeds City Council planning officers.
But the council’s South and West plans panel did not give permission after arguments were heard at a meeting on September 5.
Now the project could be given consent after all when the panel meets again on Thursday (October 3).
A report to the meeting warned that the developer was likely to appeal and lodge a claim against the council for costs.
It said: “The panel may choose to accept officers’ previous recommendation to approve the application and not, as previously resolved, decide to refuse the application.”
At the September meeting, the panel resolved that it was “minded” to refuse permission. Final refusal would be subject to detailed reasons being drawn up.
Council officers recommended the scheme be given consent, subject to a Section 106 legal agreement. The developer would pay £30,000 towards road signal improvements and £42,000 for traffic cameras.
The report said a successful appeal could potentially see the scheme go ahead without the Section 106 deal in place.
It said: “Officers would reiterate that the panel is entitled to change its mind over the previous resolution as a consequence of the content of this report and approve the application, subject to a Section 106 agreement.”
The report said council highways officers were satisfied that the traffic impact of the scheme was not serious enough to refuse permission.
The panel can either go ahead with refusal or defer and delegate the scheme for approval by the council’s chief planning officer.
