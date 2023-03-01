Burger King Leeds: 10 pictures looking inside as new Headingley Otley Road branch officially opens
It’s a good day for burger fans in Leeds as the opening of a brand new Burger King chain is marked with the giveaway of 1,000 burgers.
The brand new branch on Otley Road in Headingley is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or Plant-based Whoppers today (Wednesday) to locals as part of a ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal. The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users.
To get in on the action, go to the Burger King website to retrieve a code and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.
For a look inside the new Burger King restaurant, check out these pictures captured today: