Burger King Leeds: 10 pictures looking inside as new Headingley Otley Road branch officially opens

It’s a good day for burger fans in Leeds as the opening of a brand new Burger King chain is marked with the giveaway of 1,000 burgers.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago

The brand new branch on Otley Road in Headingley is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or Plant-based Whoppers today (Wednesday) to locals as part of a ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal. The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users.

To get in on the action, go to the Burger King website to retrieve a code and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.

For a look inside the new Burger King restaurant, check out these pictures captured today:

1. Burger King, Headingley

A new Burger King takeaway has opened on Otley Road in Headingley, Leeds.

2. New Burger King in Headingley

1,000 free Whoppers are being given away at the new Burger King store in Headingley

3. New Burger King in Headingley

The burgers are being given away as part of the ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal

4. New Burger King in Headingley

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, commented: “We know the people of Headingley love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

