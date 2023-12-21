Plans for a Burger King drive-thru have been approved despite concerns raised by a council’s healthy places officer and objections from residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council has given the go-head to build the fast food outlet in Hemsworth. The authority’s healthy places officer was consulted on the scheme and raised concerns about the impact it would have on the town.

A report says: “They note that 59 per cent of hot food takeaway establishments within the Wakefield district are located in the most deprived areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Concerns were also raised regarding the reliability upon the car due to the nature of the proposed development.”

The Burger King drive-thru plan for Hemsworth has been approved despite concerns from Wakefield Council's healthy places officer (Photo by Google)

The new business will be built on the site of Hemsworth’s old outdoor market, on Kirkby Road. Proposals include creating 34 parking spaces.

An application submitted on behalf of the chain said 15 full-time and 20 part-time jobs will be created. Opening hours will be from 10am to 11pm.

KFC and Costa Coffee have drive-thrus are already based at the site. Eleven residents objected to the scheme, with one in favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised over an increase in traffic and over development of the town centre. Others claimed the premises could add to anti-social behaviour problems in the area.

One objector said: “Hemsworth is riddled with fast food outlets. Traffic through Hemsworth is horrendous on Kirkby Road and this would add to the volume.

“What Hemsworth needs is investment in the infrastructure, amenities such as doctors and dentists, utilising already empty potentially run-down buildings.

“Hemsworth has problems with anti social behaviour, including drugs. Investment is needed to tackle this. Another takeaway is not needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident opposed to the plan claimed Burger King “would not make a profit” in Hemsworth, adding: “A McDonald’s should be built instead.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, a council officer’s report said the comments regarding public health were “noted”.

It adds: “On balance, it is not considered that the proposed development would be unacceptable with regard to health impacts.”