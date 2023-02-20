One of the first single-storey factories in the UK, Temple Works was built in 1838 based on the Egyptian Revival designs of engineer James Coombe.

When it was built, it was said that Temple Works was the biggest single room in the world; its 240 horsepower double-beam engine taking up the majority of the space inside. Now, after years of sitting empty, Temple Works is being revived once more after being granted £1 million in funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund in 2022.