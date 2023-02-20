News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Temple Works was built in the Egyptian Revival style to impress prominent Leeds politician and businessman John Marshall, who owned four mills in Holbeck at the time. Temple Works remains the only Grade I listed building in Holbeck.
Temple Works was built in the Egyptian Revival style to impress prominent Leeds politician and businessman John Marshall, who owned four mills in Holbeck at the time. Temple Works remains the only Grade I listed building in Holbeck.

Temple Works Leeds: A look inside the historic building in the city centre inspired by ancient Egyptian temples

Temple Works has often been the subject of architectural conversation in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

One of the first single-storey factories in the UK, Temple Works was built in 1838 based on the Egyptian Revival designs of engineer James Coombe.

When it was built, it was said that Temple Works was the biggest single room in the world; its 240 horsepower double-beam engine taking up the majority of the space inside. Now, after years of sitting empty, Temple Works is being revived once more after being granted £1 million in funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund in 2022.

Find out more about Temple Works’ unusual history by taking a tour of the building below.

1. Based on the temples at Antaeopolis and Edfu

Temple Works is made up for an office building and a factory. The office building is made of stone and has 18 full-height windows separated by 18 pillars, with an overhanging cornice in the Egyptian style based on the temples at Antaeopolis and Edfu.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Modelled off the best-preserved temple complex in ancient Egypt

The factory building derived from the Typhonium at Dendera. The Typhonium is located about 2.5 kilometres south-east of Dendera in Egypt, and is one of the best-preserved temple complexes of ancient Egypt.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Sheep used to graze on its roof

An unusual feature of the Temple Works building is that sheep used to graze on the grass-covered roof. Sheep are not able to use stairs so the first hydraulic lift was devised in order to help move the sheef onto the roof.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

4. Later used as a warehouse

In the 1970s the building was used as the Kays Mail Order Warehouse, and some of the workers were photographed by Peter Mitchell outside the building at the end of their night shift.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Leeds