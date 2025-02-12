A Leeds academy is hoping for the green light to build a new Performing Arts Centre (PAC) on its grounds.

Boston Spa Academy, part of the GORSE Academies Trust, has lodged a full planning application, seeking authorities' approval to construct a new main school hall and a reception foyer as well as the conversion of two classrooms into office and toilet facilities for the new centre.

The proposal also includes external work such as the remodelling of existing parking areas.

The Academy is planning the construction of a Performing Arts Centre. | David Yeadon Ltd

Boston Spa Academy was granted conditional planning approval for a much larger project in 2021, but increased costs led to a smaller scheme being built, now seen as "part one" of the approved master project.

In a design and access statement, consultant David Yeadon Ltd. wrote on behalf of the academy: "The constructed building includes three components from the original application (the hall, foyer, and plant area) but excludes the drama studios.

“By omitting the drama studios, we were able to retain several trees as well as maintain a parking area in front of the new hall.

"The application to modify the design includes updated arboriculturally reports and proposals that are part of this application.

“The requirements for car parking provision were also adjusted as part of the reduced building design. [Boston Spa Academy] have been in ongoing consultation with the highways department, which was nearly concluded in October 2024, although the latest travel plan is still outstanding.

"We believe the submitted design meets the necessary requirements for general, visitor, accessible, electric vehicle (EV), and future EV parking spaces, based on 'mode of travel' data studies compiled for the travel plan."

Any comments on the proposal are to be submitted by Wednesday, February 26, with a determination deadline set for Wednesday, March 26, 2025.