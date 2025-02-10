Booze Bin 77: Leeds Council and police raise objections as off-licence applies for 24-7 alcohol licence
Fears have been raised over the potential for public nuisance if Booze Bin 77 in Hyde Park is allowed round-the-clock opening.
The premises on Brudnell Grove currently opens until 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30pm on Sundays.
Ward councillors, Labour MP Alex Sobel and people living nearby are among those who objected.
Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police also raised concerns.
In a letter one of the objectors said: “There are no 24-hour off-licences in this vicinity, meaning it would become the go-to place for night-time street drinkers.
“In such a residential area this would be inappropriate due to noise and vehicle movement.”
Labour councillors Abdul Hannan and Jonathan Pryor objected, along with Green Party member Tim Goodall.
They said: “This proposal would lead to additional anti-social behaviour, noise nuisance and potential safeguarding concerns with people hanging around.”
In a licence application the premises operators said the shop was monitored by CCTV and police would be notified of any criminal incidents.
They said: “It is my responsibility to ensure that my licensed premises is safe for the public and staff for the activities taking place, both inside and outside the premises.”
West Yorkshire Police said complaints were already being made over drink-related nuisance behaviour in the area.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
They said: “Residents are a mix of students, older retired people as well as families and other sectors of the community who are already extremely distressed at the level of noise, drinking culture and alcohol related anti-social behaviour.”
Licensing reports said the community was subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order, and designated by the council as suffering from a high concentration of alcohol outlets.
A licensing sub-committee will consider the application to vary the premises licence at a hearing on Tuesday, February 18.