Following the traffic disruption on Saturday, the council thanked the public for their patience - and confirmed the work was running as scheduled.

A council spokesperson said: “The removal and replacement of the Gelderd Road footbridge is a major undertaking and, as with many highways projects of this size, we were conscious that there was potential for it to cause disruption to traffic.

“We have therefore in recent weeks endeavoured to make people aware of the issues they could face this weekend, with an extensive diversion route also being put in place.

“We appreciate that today’s disruption will have been frustrating for those affected and thank everyone for the patience they have shown.