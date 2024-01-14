Armley Gyratory: Live Leeds traffic updates as teams race to finish works on Gelderd Road footbridge
Works are continuing on Armley Gyratory as Leeds drivers face a near 18-mile diversion route.
There was gridlocked traffic in Leeds city centre on Saturday, stretching back for miles on Kirkstall Road, as work to remove and replace the Gelderd Road footbridge is carried out.
A weekend of partial closures have been in place since Friday evening and remain until 5.30am on Monday, meaning that drivers are likely to face disruption today (Sunday).
The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.
On Saturday evening, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said the teams were on track to finish at 5am on Monday as scheduled.
Scroll down for live traffic updates across Leeds, as works teams race to complete the construction before Monday morning rush hour.
Traffic starting to build up around Wellington Street
Queues are now forming around Wellington Street and backing up to junction of the Inner Ring Road, Park Lane and Westgate.
The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road south east exit is closed, as well as the Ingram Distributer southbound.
Lane closure on York Road
Also expected to cause delays in Leeds today is a lane closure on York Road, Killingbeck, as the demolition of Highways Towers continues.
Disruption is expected in both directions near Asda, the AA said, due to the "telecoms work". Buses cannot use the Highways Flats stop.
List of bus services impacted
11 First Bus services are being diverted today due to the partial closure of Armley Gyratory.
Footage shows old footbridge being dismantled
This video, captured by Liam Sowden, gives us a bird's-eye view of the work taking place on Saturday.
Map shows the closures
This live traffic map from AA shows the extent of the closures around Armley Gyratory.
Leeds City Council releases statement
Following the traffic disruption on Saturday, the council thanked the public for their patience - and confirmed the work was running as scheduled.
A council spokesperson said: “The removal and replacement of the Gelderd Road footbridge is a major undertaking and, as with many highways projects of this size, we were conscious that there was potential for it to cause disruption to traffic.
“We have therefore in recent weeks endeavoured to make people aware of the issues they could face this weekend, with an extensive diversion route also being put in place.
“We appreciate that today’s disruption will have been frustrating for those affected and thank everyone for the patience they have shown.
“Our teams have been working hard at the Armley Gyratory since Friday night and are currently on target to complete the replacement of the bridge by the scheduled time of 5am on Monday.”
Traffic chaos this weekend
Wellington Street was gridlocked as a result of the roadworks at Armley Gyratory.
There were major delays throughout the afternoon, with standstill traffic backing up for miles along Kirkstall Road.
Residents have complained of the traffic being 'absolute chaos'.
What work is being carried out?
Leeds City Council is removing and replacing Gelderd Road footbridge - over a single weekend.
It is the second of three footbridges around the Gyratory which will be replaced with new footbridges with more accessible paths.
Gelderd Road footbridge is a single-span footbridge with a 24.9 metre beam and weighing around 75 tonnes.
It will be removed by one of the world’s most powerful all terrain cranes and self-propelled modular transporter vehicle.
Live traffic updates on Sunday
Construction teams have a busy day ahead as they race to finish work on Armley Gyratory before Monday morning rush hour.
In a first for the city, Leeds City Council is aiming to remove and replace an existing footbridge over a single weekend.
A partial closure of Armley Gyratory will be in place throughout the day.
The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road south east exit is closed, as well as the Ingram Distributer southbound.
Follow this blog for live traffic updates.